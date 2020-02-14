A usually, mild-mannered Cleveland County district judge severely scolded a domestic violence abuser who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Friday.
District Judge Michael Tupper told Dustin Barnes, who admitted he struck his wife and caused her injuries, that he will go to prison if one part of his 18-month deferred sentence is violated. Tupper also sentenced Barnes to 30 days in the county jail, 40 hours of community service and ordered the defendant to attend a 52-week domestic abuse intervention class.
Prosecutors requested Barnes spend 90 days in the county jail for the domestic assault and battery charge.
"What I saw and read indicates your spouse is a victim of abuse at your hands," the judge said, noting he had listened to arguments from both sides. "For 45 minutes I've been waiting on you to show remorse and I haven't heard a lick of it. I've heard about how it affects you and how you're in a tough spot."
Tupper reminded Barnes that the defendant "left his wife in tears," referring to the abuse she suffered on Sept. 9, 2018. Assistant District Attorney Jacobi Whatley told the judge during Friday's hearing that Barnes dragged his wife out of their car and beat her as the couple was on their way to church.
Tupper, speaking in a firm voice, said he was offended by the defendant's lack of accountability.
"You need to be punished for this," the judge said as he rendered his decision. "I would think about that the next time you think about laying your hands on your wife or any other woman. It's never OK. You fail to appreciate your role in this. She is a victim. You are not."
Barnes told the judge he and his wife argued about credit card debt and a potential divorce before he began hitting her. The defendant also requested the judge forego jail time because he is seeking to complete his degree at the University of Oklahoma.
"I love her and I don't want to divorce her," the defendant said. The couple remains together.
Whatley told the judge photographs taken by investigators were consistent with someone being dragged. The prosecutor argued Barnes needed jail time so he could understand the severity of his actions and "doesn't become a habitual offender."
Defense attorney Nick Pantalone tried to downplay the abuse, citing the charge as a one-time incident and claiming he had "seen much worse." Pantalone argued that jail would not help his client, but would rather hinder him in his educational pursuits.
A felony domestic assault and battery charged filed in September 2018 was dismissed by prosecutors.
