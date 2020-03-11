NORMAN — Cleveland County prosecutors won't be restricted from talking to the press when a death penalty case begins next month, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Shea Smith, defense counsel for first-degree murder defendant Joseph Fidel Alliniece, pleaded with District Judge Lori Walkley to issue a gag order and prevent District Attorney Greg Mashburn from talking to reporters in the courthouse hallway. Smith claimed jurors might be prejudiced if they heard the DA's comments.
In a previous murder trial that involved Mashburn as the prosecutor and Smith as the defense attorney, the district attorney hosted daily press briefings with media members, Smith told the judge.
Mashburn denied the charge, telling the judge he answered questions from reporters about the day's events inside the courtroom. Smith told the judge she and her defense colleagues would not be speaking to the press before or during the trial.
Smith also expressed concern that the televisions mounted throughout the courthouse might carry news of the death penalty case and could prejudice the jury. Walkley announced that she would instruct county commissioners to have all televisions on the fourth floor and in the basement be placed on the Weather Channel.
Walkley's courtroom is located on the fourth floor and the jury assembly room is in the basement.
The Cleveland County DA said Smith's request was not necessary.
"I don't call press conferences during a trial," Mashburn told the judge. "I am very careful to discuss only public events that occurred in open court. I follow all of the ethical standards."
Smith countered that press members can "print or broadcast what they see that day. I can't stop that."
Later, Mashburn said he doesn't comment on evidence or "anything inappropriate" during a trial.
"But I'll answer questions about what went on in court and give the press updates as the case continues. I would never say anything that would put the case in jeopardy," he said.
The judge promised to monitor Mashburn's interactions with the press during the trial.
"If I get out of bounds, she'll let me know about it," the DA said.
Alliniece is charged with stomping acquaintance Brittani Young to death and ripping her ears from her head prior to death, prosecutors allege. The alleged killing occurred April 24, 2018, at the Emerald Green Apartments in Norman.
After he was arrested, Alliniece told Norman detectives he had no memory of the killing. Prosecutors allege Alliniece stomped Young so hard that the assault broke every bone in her head. The state medical examiner ruled Young died from blunt force trauma to the head.
Norman police reported that witnesses claimed Alliniece told them in telephone calls that he killed Young. Prosecutors alleged in the criminal charge that Alliniece held Young's best friend, Kelly Nipper, and her 2-year-old daughter hostage when she came to the apartment near the University of Oklahoma. The alleged killing occurred in front of Nipper and her daughter.
