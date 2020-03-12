Judge to consider dismissing tree lawsuit

A judge will decide next week if a group of Norman residents can continue to enjoy a tree canopy along S. Berry Road.
The residents filed a lawsuit in February against Oklahoma Electric Cooperative to prevent the utility from removing several trees, which create a potential hazardous situation by interfering with overhead electrical lines.
Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin granted a temporary restraining order that prevented OEC from starting the tree removal. Virgin initially was scheduled to make a permanent ruling on the lawsuit March 26.
However, OEC attorney Gregory Tontz filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit Feb. 28. A response from the Norman residents and their attorney, Doug Wall, must be filed by 5 p.m. Monday. Virgin said he'll likely rule on OEC's request Tuesday.
OEC spokeswoman Autumn McMahon said this type of lawsuit is rare.
"It's very uncommon to have lawsuits like this," she said. "From our perspective, the best way to be good stewards of our members' money is to dismiss this lawsuit, which does not have a lot of standing."
Doug Wall, attorney for the residents, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
None of the Norman residents involved in the lawsuit own property where the 17 trees are located, which is a significant issue in the case. The residents argued in court that removal of the trees would cause irreparable harm to the value and aesthetics" of their homes.
However, neither the plaintiffs nor OEC own any of the trees that are the focus of the litigation. OEC's attorney pointed out that the utility company has operated overhead distribution lines along Berry Road since the 1940s, which was before the area was annexed into Norman.
Trees on both sides of South Berry Road hang over the road, which creates the canopy appearance. The canopy look continues for about two blocks.
Other residents contacted OEC last year about removing the trees on their properties. OEC claims in its request that it has an interest in the tree removal based on the safety and reliability of its system.
"At its base, plaintiffs' lawsuit is actually an attempt to judicially strip away the individual property owners' right to make decisions concerning their own property," Tontz wrote in the motion to dismiss.
OEC also contends the tree removal is permitted by laws and city ordinances.
Norman's tree ordinance is designed "to protect healthy and significant trees and to incentivize replacement of trees when removed by necessity or choice, with regard to the rights of the property owners and occupants."
Norman's forester approved the tree removal, OEC's request shows. In addition, OEC, the individual property owners and city staff have complied with each requirement of the Norman tree ordinance, Tontz wrote in the court filing.
"Plaintiffs seek to have the Court judicially superimpose a requirement of 'necessity' of removal that appears nowhere in the city's ordinance," the filing states.
Healthy, dangerous or diseased trees can be removed any time if that's the property owner's wish. However, removal of healthy trees could cost the property owner an administrative fee up to $2,000, according to the city's tree ordinance.
All administrative fees received by the city are required to be placed in a special fund that is used to pay for replanting trees in the same vicinity.
Norman City Councilman Joe Carter has been the outspoken leader of the lawsuit against OEC. Other plaintiffs are Dick Chambers, John Dufran, Mary Martin-Dufran, Stevi Craig, David Zittle, Mary Meacham, Elizabeth Gunn, Don Kash, Ellen Kanak, Jessica Bergen Elliot, Matthew Clinton and Rebecca Bean.
Tontz also asked the judge to dissolve the temporary restraining order and award OEC attorney's fees.
Tim Farley
405-366-3539
