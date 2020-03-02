Judges rules defendant's statement can be admitted

Statements made by a teenage suspect to police after a 2017 killing will be admissible in court, a Cleveland County judge ruled Monday.
James Arion Smith, now 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nathaniel Ewing on April 23, 2017. Smith was 17 when the killing occurred. He remains in the F. Dewayne Detention Center in lieu of a $3 million bond.
District Judge Jeff Virgin announced his ruling after hearing arguments from Cleveland County prosecutors and defense attorneys last Friday. Smith was charged jointly in the shooting death with Cody Eli Turbeville, Tyrek Ladrius Turner and Armani Ashanti Morgan.
Defense attorneys argued that the statements Smith made to police were made under duress and were not voluntary during a 2-1/2 hour videotaped interrogation by Norman detectives.
Smith's attorneys argued the defendant did not understand his Miranda rights that were read to him when he was arrested. At some point during the interrogation, Smith admitted to detectives that he shot Ewing who reportedly was going to sell the four defendants some drugs. A Norman police affidavit shows the four men met with Ewing at an apartment complex to rob him instead.
Virgin ruled Monday that Smith knowingly waived his Miranda rights before confessing to investigators. The Miranda warning is a notification given by police to criminal suspects in custody advising them of their right not to answer questions or provide information to law enforcement officials.
Prosecutors in the case could not be reached for comment on the judge's ruling or the direction the case will take.
In June 2018, Smith pleaded guilty and was sentenced a month later to life in prison. At the time, juvenile defendants could be sentenced to life in prison or life in prison without parole. However, Smith later asked to withdraw his guilty plea after a court decision dealing with juvenile murder defendants was issued.
The appellate ruling requires prosecutors show aggravating circumstances and that a juvenile murder defendant is incorrigible and cannot be rehabilitated before life in prison without parole can be imposed as a punishment. Smith was advised in 2018 that he could face life in prison without parole, which prompted him to plead guilty and accept the lesser life in prison punishment.
Two of Smith's accomplices — Turbeville and Morgan — pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison on lesser felony charges. Turbeville pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation. Morgan admitted to planning a violent act and possession of a firearm after a delinquent adjudication. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation on the two charges.
Meanwhile, Turner still faces the first-degree murder charge. His next court date is set March 27.
