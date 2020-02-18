Criminal defendant Jessie Lynn Dewberry may have second thoughts about demanding a jury trial to determine his competency.
Dewberry, charged in Cleveland County District Court with assault with a dangerous weapon, wanted to prove Tuesday that he is competent to stand trial on the charge filed in February 2019.
A licensed clinical social worker deemed Dewberry competent in July 2019, but a second opinion by forensic psychologist Jennifer Hale determined in January the defendant is incompetent.
Dewberry, who did not testify at his competency trial, wanted to prove otherwise. Acting on his wishes, defense attorneys Robert Keith and Adam Holcomb took the issue to court and tried to convince a six-person jury their client is competent.
However, the jury took less than an hour to determine Dewberry is not competent, is a danger to himself and requires treatment.
Criminal defendants who are declared incompetent are admitted to mental health facilities and receive treatment and medication until they can realize the nature of the charges against them and are able to aid in their legal defense.
Testifying by telephone Tuesday afternoon, Hale told the jury that during her meeting with Dewberry, he didn't believe the felony charge against him existed. Hale described the defendant as delusional and paranoid as he denied the jail booking photo of him was real.
"He claimed it was falsified information, that he was set up and there was a conspiracy against him," Hale said.
According to Hale, Dewberry's mother would visit him in the county jail and call him once or twice a week. But the defendant claimed the woman who saw him in the jail and called him was not his mother.
"He claims it was a woman who had Egyptian eyes and that caused him concern, that it was somebody else who was coming to see him," Hale testified.
Hale told the jurors there is mental health documentation to show Dewberry suffered from hallucinations but that he has average intelligence, does not suffer from cognitive deficits and is not mentally retarded.
Dewberry could return to a competent status with ongoing medications and therapy, Hale testified, but for now, she said the defendant should be considered a risk to himself and others.
In her closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney SuAnne Carlson told jurors "the state doesn't want to punish someone who can't assist in his defense. It's in his best interest that he understands the nature of the charges against him and we have the doctor who says he is not [competent]."
"[Dewberry] believes the charges [against him] vanished," she said. "That by itself is delusional. Just because Mr. Dewberry believes he is competent doesn't make it so."
The defense team tried to sway jurors by telling them the first mental health evaluation in July 2019 is more credible because of two cognitive tests administered to Dewberry.
The assault allegation against Dewberry claims he used a five-foot piece of rebar and lunged at the victim in an aggressive manner while jabbing the rebar at the woman as if it were a spear, according to a police affidavit.
Prosecutors allege Dewberry ran into the victim's home and began stabbing all of her belongings with the rebar while destroying several clothing items.
