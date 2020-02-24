OKLAHOMA CITY — Almost a thousand people pushed their way into the Will Rogers Theater Sunday night to hear Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar talk about her plans for health care, education and Social Security.
Yet, one of her first comments focused on President Donald Trump.
"Our rule of government can't tolerate four more years of a president who thinks he can bulldoze through it," Klobuchar said to an energized Democratic crowd. "The heart of our country is bigger than the heart of the man in the White House. We need a president who gets it and who can relate to people out there. The middle of the country is not fly-over country to me. I live here."
During her 45-minute speech, the presidential candidate touched on a variety of topics that brought huge rounds of applause from the audience, but none was bigger than when she addressed democracy and decency.
Klobuchar recalled her childhood when her parents would summon the children and have them listen to the president on nightly news programs.
"Back then, people weren't muting the TV when kids walked into the room. People are scared to listen to this president," she said. "He blames everyone else for our problems, including Barack Obama, the generals who serve him, the entire country of Denmark and the prime minister of Canada. Think what it would be like to have a president who doesn't send out mean tweets at 5 a.m."
Klobucher talked about bringing down the cost of healthcare, saying she is not supportive of the Medicare-for-all plan. Telling the audience 149 million Americans would lose insurance under a Medicare-for-all plan, Klobuchar said she wants to build on the Affordable Care Act passed under President Obama.
Klobuchar offered a non-profit option for health care and promised to "take on" pharmaceutical companies because of their exorbitant prices on drugs. She noted that there are two big pharma lobbyists assigned to every sitting U.S. senator. Klobuchar also promised to lead the charge in bringing in less expensive drugs from other countries.
Staying with the health care theme, Klobuchar said she would be a tireless advocate for more mental health programs and long-term care for the aging. During that part of her speech, the Minnesota senator told stories about her father's addiction to alcohol and that he chose treatment over jail.
Klobuchar told the crowd she wants to strengthen Social Security and Medicare, which pleased Kathy Black, who is retired and earned two degrees at the University of Oklahoma.
"She hears the people. She is listening," Black said. "She knows they're hurting and what they're hurting about."
Black was glad to hear the presidential candidate say publicly that she wants to improve the Social Security system so that aging Americans are able to receive the benefits they deserve.
"I paid Social Security since I was 16 and I'm just now drawing any money," she said.
Tyler Johnson, a political science professor at OU, analyzed Klobuchar's speech as one that hit home with all of her personal stories.
"I thought she was pretty effective. The debates don't offer this type of storytelling," he said. "With Klobuchar, she's someone who doesn't have the money or the name recognition, so voters around the country won't know her stories. But tonight, she was strong in drawing contrasts in the [Democratic] party. She has a story that is as much, if not more, compelling than the others."
Education and employment were key topics Klobuchar discussed as she called for the firing of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who has been a lightning rod for many of her decisions. That comment drew a thunderous round of applause from the audience.
"We will have a million openings for home health care, nursing assistants and 70,000 openings for electricians and we'll have a shortage of plumbers," she said.
Klobuchar emphasized that the government must do a better job allocating money for education. She promotes the idea of doubling Pell grants from $6,000 to $12,000, and increasing the income level for those who would qualify from $50,000 to $100,000.
She also pledged to allow teachers to work off their student loan debts as long as they remained employed at their first teaching assignment for a period of years.
"We need to create incentives for certain jobs," she said.
As the daughter of a newspaper reporter and the granddaughter of a miner, Klobuchar promised to fight for those who are struggling in America.
"That's what is missing in our politics," she said. "I might not be the tallest person in the room or the person with the most money but I have grit and will fight for you. This is a grassroots campaign and we've exceeded all expectations."
After a strong third-place showing in the New Hampshire primary, the moderate U.S. senator from Minnesota finished sixth at the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.
Klobuchar's appearance in Oklahoma City on Sunday precedes the March 3 Super Tuesday presidential primaries in several states, including Oklahoma. Other primaries will be held in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
Jeff Vanhoose, a Republican and small business owner who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, said he wanted Klobuchar to make a commitment to end divisiveness in the nation, acknowledging that Trump is responsible for most of the country's political ills.
"I like what he [Trump] has done, but Amy deserves my attention, and she's the only Democrat running for president who has accomplished something," he said. "I want her to run on the platform that says 'I want to end the divisiveness.'"
Dayna Lovett, a lifelong Democrat who is a case manager at the University of Oklahoma, wants to give Klobuchar a chance since she remains undecided based on the plethora of Democratic candidates.
In an interview prior to Klobuchar's speech, Lovett said her top priorities remain healthcare and the environment.
"We have rolled back so many good things when it comes to the environment, and we have terrible healthcare for so many people," she said.
Tim Farley
366-3539
