MOORE — As a slideshow of Kolby Crum's life played during his funeral on Thursday morning, the classic Bobby McFerrin song “Don't Worry, Be Happy” played over the speakers at First Moore Baptist Church.
The song served as a metaphor for Crum's life and legacy, and how his friends and family will remember him.
Crum was one of three Moore High School students killed during a hit-and-run incident near the high school on Feb. 3. Crum was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and died Feb. 15 from injuries he sustained from the crash.
During his funeral, friends and family remembered Crum for his courageous and unselfish acts, his easy-going attitude and his scholarly accomplishments. He was selected as the 2019 winner of the Moore High School “Heart of the Lion” award, and was an honor student and a member of the National Honor Society.
Stefen Seifried, Moore cross country coach, remembered Crum on Thursday as a dedicated member of the team. Crum was a member of the varsity team and was named the “Most Improved Runner” two years in a row by his coaches. Redlands Community College in El Reno offered him a scholarship for cross country.
“Kolby was just an amazing kid. There's not enough words [to describe him],” Seifried said. “He didn't care about himself as much as he about did others. If there was something he could do for others, he was there. There were days when he would stick around when we needed help with things, and he would be the last to leave.
“He was always the first one there for practice and the last one to leave. ... Kolby is not gone. He will always stay with us and the things he's left behind, like his passion to run, his heart, and his hard work and work ethic. Those things will always stay with us and will be passed on.”
While officiants described Kolby as a shy young man, they also detailed the unselfish acts he would do for others. He would often buy things for students at school, and would often run with the junior high students in an attempt to encourage them and motivate them to keep going.
His unselfishness was even present during the hit-and-run tragedy. In the aftermath of the crash, nearby students rushed to Kolby to administer first-aid, but Kolby told them he was OK and to focus on other injured students, according to Moore Public Schools Superintendent Robert Romines.
“The best way [to remember] Kolby is by his heart,” Zach Longest, funeral officiant, said. “If you've ever spent time with Kolby, you know he has a really good, compassionate heart. You know he was a really kind person.
“In the hospital, we were praying one day and God dropped right into my heart [and I realized] if God woke Kolby up right now, I promise you he wouldn't be bitter or angry about what happened. That's how pure his heart was. He would just be thankful to see his family again.”
As “Don't Worry, Be Happy” played over the speakers as the funeral came to a close and Jeremy Freeman, pastor of Newcastle First Baptist Church, said Kolby's life inspired others through his actions and his love for other people.
“He led by example. He was an encourager, a motivator, and a helper,” Freeman said. “He led more by what he did then by what he said. He always put others above himself, and he would go out of his way to help people. I love the way his grandfathered described him as a 'kind soul'. Everybody loved Kolby.”
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.