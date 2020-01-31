Lawsuit against former councilman settled

A First Amendment lawsuit filed in 2019 against then-Ward 4 Councilman Bill Hickman and the City of Norman has been settled and dismissed.
Both sides agreed to settle the case in August and the settlement agreement was filed in Cleveland County District Court Jan. 23. The lawsuit was initiated by Matthew Casey Holcomb, who identified himself in the suit as an advocacy journalist.
The lawsuit alleged Hickman, as Norman's Ward 4 councilman at the time, violated Holcomb's First Amendment rights by censoring his comments on the Ward 4 Facebook public page. Hickman served as moderator of the page at that time.
Hickman announced in July 2019 he was resigning from the council. Hickman was seeking the mayoral seat at the time the censorship allegations were made in February 2019.
Neither side admitted wrongdoing in the settlement. In addition, Norman city officials agreed to add a disclaimer to its social media public policy.
The disclaimer reads, "Social media pages created and maintained by elected officials are not under the control of the City and are governed by the rules, if any, established by the elected official and the social media platform. Each elected official is individually responsible for his or her rules and behaviors in social media."
The settlement agreement also requires the city attorney's office to provide Norman's elected officials with advice about the creation and maintenance of social media pages. The city attorney's office also will allow Holcomb's lawyers to review and provide comment about the advice that will be given to the council members.
During his time as administrator of the Ward 4 Facebook page, Hickman reportedly deleted comments written by Holcomb and others that were not favorable to the councilman, the lawsuit alleged. Those actions, Holcomb claimed, "inhibited" further political discussions about Ward 4 and citywide issues.
In the lawsuit, Holcomb and his attorney Kevin Kemper cited legal precedents that prohibit public officials from trying to prevent the free flow of public discussion and news. They also relied on the U.S. and Oklahoma constitutions which protect freedom of speech and expression.
The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, which means it can never be refiled.
Neither Hickman nor Kemper could be reached for comment late Friday.
Tim Farley
366-3539
