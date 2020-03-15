Yes we can
Editor, The Transcript: Briefly, let me paraphrase Winston Churchill who said, at the darkest hour of World War II, that so many owed so much to so few.
Right now, throughout our one world, each of us can do much for all of us and it doesn't involve an act of bravery or incredible courage.
Just wash our hands, be courteous, share with others, do not be selfish, look forward not backwards. Worry more about what your elderly neighbor might need than whether President Trump was tested or not.
Ignore politicians who criticize those in the other party and support those who work across party lines. Don't be afraid. Be informed.
Yesterday I saw a man at the Purcell Walmart buy a cart full of toilet paper ... probably more than 100 rolls.
I also saw a woman buy two small packages of them and then give one to another shopper because the shelves were then empty.
Be like that woman not like that man.
Right now it is the little things that matter and all of us can do little things, which soon add up to big things, which add up to big solutions to our current big problem.
Oh yes we can.
Cal Hobson
LEXINGTON
Commending Balkman
Editor, The Transcript In the main story in Thursday's The Transcript, I commend Judge Thad Balkman for his restorative approach in sentencing of Colby Ryan Bramlett.
Criminal Justice Reform and reduction of prison population has been a major topic in Oklahoma for the past few years.
Judge Balkman took an out of the box approach, rather than the common tough on crime method sought by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Austin.
Delivering letters, submitted to the Judge, to the unsuspecting victims whose privacy was invaded by the disgusting and criminal action by Mr. Bramlett, jail time, sex addiction group and private sessions, community service and further counseling is appropriate.
Granted the accused is a family member of a former Norman police officer, which will lead other prisoners and registrants to sense he got a break, proper sentencing is one of the major ways reform will happen and this case meets the test, I feel.
Concern about Mr. Bramlett's motives being self-centered leading to a way to sexually relieve himself are accurate as an addicted behavior leads to a release method.
For the sexually addicted, the normal release is masturbation.
I guarantee you there are countless numbers of sexually addicted people among us who never have performed a criminal act but yet struggle with control in their own lives.
Support groups for sexually addicted, like Sexaholics Anonymous, Sex Addicts Anonymous or Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous assist these people excellently in maintaining control of their lives.
The same 12 Steps program of Alcoholics Anonymous are used and do assist strongly. These programs and regular counseling do commendable work around the state.
Watch news reports on a regular basis and you'll see folks who possibly are struggling this way with pornography and inappropriate behavior with age-inappropriate persons.
I recommend reading Out of the Shadows by Patrick Carnes for an excellent review of this way of recovery.
Wayne Bowers
CURE-SORT director, OK-Reform Sex Offender Laws communications cirector
NORMAN
