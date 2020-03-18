Congress should support IDR
To: Oklahoma Congressional delegation
We are asking you to support Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR), a badly needed answer for the problem of surprise medical bills. Every year, thousands of rural patients are stuck with bills they never saw coming, all because we went to get treatment. SMB leaves them with a bill they can't afford and threatens to put good doctors out of business. IDR protects patients from surprise medical bills and prevents doctors from going broke
The insurance business wants to be able to set their own reimbursement rates to out-of-network providers. If we let them do this, they will low-ball these providers and many doctors will be forced to close their doors. Rural patients won't have access to treatment anymore.
IDR puts an independent mediator between doctors and insurers. This system protects patients and doctors while making sure that rural individuals don't lose access to healthcare. We understand that everyone has to get paid but IDR takes patients out of arguments over billing. Laws like the one your colleague, Senator Bill Cassidy, wrote make sure that patients don't receive any more surprise bills. His bill is the best option on the table, in part because it also makes sure doctors get paid and any insurance disputes go through a third party. With IDR, everyone wins, and thousands of people can stop worrying over surprise bills.
Thank you for your consideration.
John Collison
Chairman of the board, Oklahoma Rural Association
Are these the real numbers?
Editor, The Transcript:
As of this writing, there are eight confirmed positive COVID-19 virus cases in Oklahoma, with one in Cleveland County. Credible sources indicate the number could be has high as 10 times the currently confirmed positives, which would be 80 and 10 instead.
The Center for Disease Control says positive cases have the capacity to double in quantity every three days. If the virus spread is not mitigated, we can predict the number of potentially positive cases in existence 30 days from now by multiplying the 80 cases by two to the tenth power. By April 13, Oklahoma health care professionals could be coping with almost 82,000 positives.
Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital public health experts believe undetected positives could be as high as 50 times diagnosed cases, not 10. If so, there would now be 400 Oklahoma positives instead of eight and there could be close to a half million by the day after Easter. In Cleveland County, a current 10,240 unconfirmed cases might explode to 51,200 positives.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the number of hospital beds in Oklahoma in 2018 -- state/federal government, private and nonprofit -- was roughly 2.8 per 1,000 per capita. On July 1, 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated Oklahoma's population at 3,957,971. That puts the total of hospital beds in Oklahoma at approximately 11,080. In September 2018, the American Hospital Directory listed Norman beds at 381. These numbers could have increased marginally since then.
It is estimated only about 15 percent of virus positive patients require hospitalization. So, the necessary number of beds could be as low as 12,300 and 61,500 for Oklahoma and 1,500 and 7,800 in Cleveland County.
Though these numbers are not as grim, they are still potentially dire. They do not consider the many beds already be filled by patients who need them for other reasons, one estimate as high as 65 percent, nor that hospital beds do not universally equate to critical care beds. Usually, about five percent of patients require ICU treatment, resulting in fewer ICU beds compared to regular bed numbers. And what about available physicians, nurses, EMTs, respirators or other vital medical equipment and supplies? Most hospitals have 40 or fewer ventilators.
People may be spreading the virus if they aren't practicing extreme safety precautions, especially social distancing. We must take safety warnings seriously. We must make substantive changes now. Given the trajectory of COVID-19's spread in other countries, our possible window of prevention is critically brief if we hope to escape exponentially profound suffering and loss of life.
As Fort Wayne, Indiana Superintendent of Schools Dr. Wendy Robinson recently said about closing the public schools there, "In the end, it will be impossible to know if we overreacted or did too much, but it will be quite apparent if we under reacted or did too little."
Bill Guy
NORMAN
