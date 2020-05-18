The Pioneer Library System has reopened the doors to its 12 libraries, including its three branches in Norman. Guidelines are in place for the safety of customers and staff as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Many services are still available, but customers who visit should note several changes:
• Hours of operation have changed slightly at each location. At Norman Central, 103 W. Acres St., and Norman East, 3051 E. Alameda St., hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Norman West, 300 Norman Center Court, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The scheduled one-hour closings are for a cleaning time and a staff change.
• Customers will be able to access essential computer use (limited to two 30-minute sessions daily) and also use the library for copying, faxing and scanning. Staff will advise and pull items for customers hoping to browse materials.
• Pickup of items on hold is available and may be done through curbside service by text message. To pick up at Norman Central, text 405-256-9840. At Norman East, text 405-256-9841, and at Norman West, text 405-256-9842. Parking spaces outside each library will be designated for curbside hold pickup.
• Those not wanting to venture out have many ways to interact with the library. Thousands of choices are offered through the OverDrive, Hoopla and Kanopy services available at pioneerlibrarysystem.org/download. Digital items are available on mobile devices through the PLS Connect app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
• In-person library programs have been halted through at least Aug. 31. The library is presenting programs virtually, primarily through its Facebook Live platform at facebook.com/pioneerlibrarysystem.
As the pandemic evolves, libraries will continue to follow the lead of national, state and local municipalities on any changes that may need to be made to its operating hours or practices. Updates will be given as needed through the library’s social media channels as well as the PLS web site, pioneerlibrarysystem.org.
In other library news, the library has adapted the way it is presenting the annual Summer Learning Challenge. The theme is "Imagine Your Story." The program began in May and will run through Aug. 15.
This year's Summer Learning Challenge — accessible at pioneer.beanstack.org — rewards readers for time spent reading either a physical book or through the library's downloadable collection at pioneerlibrarysystem.org/download. But taking part in a variety of activities also will count toward summer goals.
Some things families can do include:
• Create and share a book cover of your life.
• Play a board game or construct a puzzle.
• Learn a family recipe.
• Imagine, create and act out a fairy tale.
• Have a family dance party.
• Write a letter and send it to a friend or relative.
• Build using items around your house.
• Create art based on a favorite book.
• Explore your neighborhood in an outdoor "scavenger hunt."
A popular array of programs will happen virtually. Plans are in progress with multiple presenters to appear through an online platform.
Programs inside the library have been suspended through at least the end of August to avoid large gatherings.
While individual libraries will not be able to present kickoff events at their locations, each library will be represented with a special Summer Learning Challenge Kickoff Week, scheduled from May 26 through 31. Each day, two libraries will be represented with virtual kickoff programs offered through the PLS Facebook page.
Challenge participants are working together to spend six million minutes reading and learning this summer. If the goal is reached, PLS will donate books to the McClain and Cleveland County health departments and to the Citizen Potawatomi Nation for young readers ages 5 and under.
Last summer's challenge efforts helped PLS donated hundreds of books to multiple organizations, thanks to the Pioneer Library System Foundation, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative Foundation and Cynthia Cooper.
Individuals who complete various stages of the challenge earn incentive rewards for themselves, and multiple prize drawings are scheduled for the end of summer for teen and adult participants. Learning rewards will be available at physical libraries.
Find out more by visiting pioneerlibrarysystem.org or by downloading the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available on Google Play or iTunes.
