Scott hosting Ward 8 meeting today
Residents are invited to attend a meeting hosted by Councilmember Alexandra Scott at 1:30 p.m. today at Fire Station No. 7. Scott will speak with attendees about any local concerns.
All residents are welcome to attend regardless of ward residency. To see a map of ward boundaries, visit normanok.gov/cityclerk/ward-maps.
Ward 2 candidates to speak at Cornbread and Beans Friday
Three candidates running for the Ward 2 Norman City Council seat — David Perry, Matthew Salclido and Andrew Tiffany — will speak at the Tyner Cornbread and Beans lunch at noon on Friday at the West Wind Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1309 W. Boyd St.
Optional cafeteria style meal will start at 11:30 a.m. Overflow parking is available two doors east on the north end of the church parking lot.
Norman Regional to host AARP Smart Driver course
Many auto insurance carriers offer price reductions or premium discounts to drivers who complete the AARP Smart Driver course. Discounts may vary based on the participant's age, driving record and other factors, and all participants are encouraged to check with their insurance agent to verify the discount is offered before completing the AARP Smart Driver course.
Norman Regional is hosting its next AARP Smart Driver course from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Norman Regional Hospital’s Education Center, 901 N. Porter Ave.
The course is taught by an AARP-trained volunteer and costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Payments are to be made directly to AARP the day of class.
Norman Regional has hosted quarterly AARP Smart Driver courses for more than 15 years. The AARP driving program started in 1989 with a goal of helping senior citizens retain their independence and give them a refresher on safe driving. The program has changed to help all ages of drivers be aware of risks of the road.
Call 405-307-1023 to enroll.
Local mentors honored
OKLAHOMA CITY – Thirty-one outstanding Oklahoma mentors, including five from Norman, are being recognized by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence and their community mentoring organizations during National Mentor Month in January.
The honored mentors were submitted by their respective mentoring organizations across the state, and each received certificates of achievement from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. The certificates are being presented in the communities where the mentors volunteer.
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide nonprofit that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. Through its statewide mentoring initiative, the foundation promotes the growth and development of quality youth mentoring programs. The foundation works with school districts and mentoring organizations to promote mentoring as a positive step toward academic success.
Being honored from Norman are:
• Juliana Guisti Cavallin and Emily Merckx, both seniors at Norman High School, are the honored mentors for Norman High School’s Elementary Spanish Mentor Program.
• Danielle Nickell, a Lawton senior majoring in accounting at University of Oklahoma, is the outstanding mentor for the JCPenney Leadership Center in OU’s Price College of Business.
•Anthu Trinh, a senior biochemistry and pre-med major at the University of Oklahoma, is the outstanding mentor for Alcott Middle School Mentoring Program. She resides in Norman.
• Jacob Klenke, a senior Chemical, Biological and Materials Engineering student at the University of Oklahoma, is the outstanding mentor for the Chevron Phillips Scholar-Mentor Program in OU’s School of Chemical, Biological and Materials Engineering. Klenke is from Greenville, Ill., and currently resides in Norman.
— Submitted Content
