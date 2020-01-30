Legislative town hall meeting tonight
The Noble Public Schools Foundation and Little Axe Public schools will co-host a dual community Legislative Town Hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Noble High School Performing Arts Center, 4601 E. Etowah Road, Noble.
The forum will address the upcoming 2020 session, with particular focus on the recently released SB441 rules that will impact both four-day school districts.
The following legislators have confirmed their attendance: Reps. Sherrie Conley, R- Newcastle; Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh; and Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman; and Sens. Rob Standridge, R-Norman; and Mary Boren, D-Norman.
AARP offering free tax assistance
AARP is sponsoring certified VITA-trained tax aide volunteers to assist low-income and elderly residents to prepare tax returns at the Norman Senior Citizens Center and Norman Central Library. There will be four sessions for 10 weeks beginning Monday.
Three sessions per week will be offered at the senior center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and are by appointment only. Call the senior center at 327-4200 to make an appointment. Walk-in clients are accepted from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays on the library's second floor.
Clients must bring a photo ID, their 2019 tax documents such as W-2s and 1099 Forms, and a copy of their 2018 tax return. Both federal and state tax returns will be fully prepared using an IRS-approved computer program and will be sent to the IRS and Oklahoma Tax Commission at no charge to the taxpayer. Some incomes that may be out of scope for VITA training include farm income, ministerial income, rental income and other less common incomes.
For more information, call Fred Martin at 830-1357.
Bob Goff to speak at OU
Bob Goff, a nationally known inspirational speaker and New York Times best-selling author of "Everybody Always and Love Does," will deliver a free, public lecture Monday on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus.
An Evening with Bob Goff, hosted by the OU Office of Leadership and Volunteerism and the College of Arts and Sciences, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. inside the Donald W. Reynolds Performing Arts Center, historically know as Holmberg Hall, 560 Parrington Oval. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Goff founded Love Does, a nonprofit human rights organization operating in Uganda, India, Nepal, Iraq and Somalia. Goff is known for his ability to connect to audiences in an inspirational, down-to-earth manner. Love Does has now been translated into ten languages! As an attorney, Goff shares leadership in the Washington law firm of Goff & DeWalt. He is also a professor at Pepperdine Law School and Point Loma Nazarene University.
For accommodations based on disability, call 325-4020.
