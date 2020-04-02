A local stage backdrop manufacturer has retooled operations and started making face shields for hospitals and Norman Regional Health System is currently evaluating them.
Mod Scenes CEO Steven Hall said it was a quick transition with his CNC machinists ready to reprogram.
“We had functional prototypes by (last) Wednesday, material in hand by Thursday and we started making them this last Friday,” Hall said. “We've made maybe a little over 1,000 at this point but we have a lot of people who are interested in much larger orders. Right now we have two large systems in Chicago and Seattle that needs these desperately.”
The shop can increase up to 50,000 pieces and NRHS may order their own batch from the company. Hall said they're not doing it for profit either.
“We're just covering materials and labor,” Hall said. “I looked at the prices for these and they retail for around $30 a piece, whereas we have the cost at $10 a piece. If we're doing hundreds of thousands (of shields) that cost cost will come down pretty quickly.”
Manufacturers are stepping up across the country to fill the gap in supply caused by the coronavirus outbreak. It may keep some businesses like Mod Scenes in business and his employees with a job as his clients are shut down.
“They're stepping up to help their communities,” Hall said of manufacturers. “The sooner this crisis is over, the sooner everyone can get back to work. There's a huge economic component to this. Everybody can help pitch in; help make it easier on the people doing the hard work and help the people who are saving lives.”
While Mod Scenes does not have a sterile environment, employees are wearing gloves and face masks to take precautions.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
