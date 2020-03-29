Local farmers shut down by COVID fears, others adapting

Farmers in the Norman Farmer's Market Association are working harder than ever to deliver fresh produce to customers while jumping through safety hoops to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Researchers predict the farm-to-table or farm-to-consumer market will take a $688.7 million loss in sales and a $1.3 billion dollar loss to the economy.
Cleveland County Fairgrounds is host to the market where farmers used to set up stands and let their customers shop. Now it's a drive-thru only.
Farmers are taking orders by phone, via online stores or through social media and delivering it as a drive-thru, but the virus has slowed down business, farmers told The Transcript.
Kate Cooper, Norman Farm Market Manager, arranged for the market to start before the usual first week of April to implement the new commerce restrictions and ward off a slowdown in business. The market opened on Tuesday, March 24, but only two vendors were ready with orders to fill.
Carey Wooliver and her husband Andy run Canadian Valley Farms and offer produce, beef and eggs.
“It's a little slow,” she said of business since the drive thru started last week. “I had 50 orders yesterday (Saturday) and they were picked up by 10:45 in the morning.”
The Woolivers also allow customers to pick up their orders, placed on their website, at the farm but they do not allow them onto the farm.
“We meet them at their car,” she said.
Delivery is less ideal for the Woolivers because they need to remain on the farm to run it.
NFMA President Francis Thomas said the virus has hurt farmer's businesses in ways that may not have been anticipated. At the market, one of the restrictions is that there are no purchases allowed unless it is a preorder.
“Every farm is different, so it's affected each farmer differently,” Thomas said. “One thing is that when people drive thru if they forgot to order tomatoes, they can't say, 'oh I forgot that, I need some tomatoes.' They can't do that and they used to before, so that's where I see it's hurt us.”
Some farmers like Steve Dugas of Nature's Magic Microgreens has already suffered because his produce is a little-known niche in the farmer's market industry. Microgreens are the baby or earliest leaves produced by various vegetables such as kale, cabbage, and even sunflower plants to deliver nutritional benefits that are higher than mature plants.
“Our red cabbage (microgreens) is 40 times more nutritious than the adult,” Dugas said. “They (microgreens) are high in nutrients, great for smoothes and on sandwiches. My most popular species is actually sunflower. Before the second set of leaves come out, it's delicious.”
While he said he has a Facebook page, most of his businesses comes from people who drop by the booth and see the giant banner to inquire.
“We're counting on this farmer's market,” Dugas said. “This is my second year and I was counting on delivering a whole bunch of stuff. It's going to impact our income, that's for sure.”
At the same time Dugas said he and his wife are in the age risk category, but he is still willing to fill orders and deliver them to customers at the market.
Dale Horton at Hoots Market said he and his wife are both at risk for infection, not only because of their age but because he's had an open-heart surgery and she's a cancer survivor.
“We've decided to just wait until this whole thing blows over,” Horton said.
Mize Produce was not ready for the market to start early, having planted according to the schedule for the first week of April.
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS
Farmers are following stricter guidelines like wearing gloves and frequent sanitizing and some are wearing face shields.
Wooliver and Thomas said local produce means fewer hands coming into contact with food than grocery stores. Farmers who spoke to The Transcript said as few as one to two people harvests, washes and bags produce for customers.
Grocery stores in Norman have reported produce employees wash produce when it comes in and any left overs are washed again before replacing them to daily sanitized bins. Their workers are also wearing gloves before handling fruits and vegetables.
Thomas said most people don't know farmers have to follow the same guidelines as grocery stores.
“They have to wash their produce after they've picked it in the field before it goes out. It has to be washed again if it's left over for the next day. We have to follow the same health department guidelines that stores do,” she said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration responded to frequently asked questions dated March 27, 2020, about the safety of produce during COVID-19. It has found there is no evidence to support that the respiratory virus spreads on food packaging or through food.
“Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object and then touching their mouth, nose or possibly eyes, but this is not the main way the virus spreads.” the statement reads. “CDC (Centers for Disease Control) notes that in general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is very likely low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated or frozen temperatures.”
The FDA maintains the virus is spread through close human contact and is not like other food-borne illnesses like norovirus and hepatitis-A.
Cooper and the NFMA are not taking any chances.
“Our farmers are taking it above and beyond,” she said. “Now when they're picking, they're wearing gloves. Most of our farmers have already taken safety classes for when they're growing. For several years they've been taking classes and know how to properly handle their food. There's a culmination of things we've done to make sure the food is safe. Every farmer, this is their personal business. Their business name is on the line and they're personally liable for what they provide to the public. They've always been cautious, much more cautious than grocers have been.”
To order produce for pickup, a directory is available at clevelandcountyfair.com or visit the online stores and Facebook pages for each farm. The farmer's market is open Tuesdays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon.
