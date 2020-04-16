Local food pantries see influx of new patrons as coronavirus crisis continues

NORMAN — As national and statewide unemployment rates climb and families find their incomes slashed, some Norman food pantries are seeing an influx of new faces seeking help.
At Norman's Food and Shelter and the Salvation Army of Cleveland County, large numbers of first-time visitors have been utilizing the organizations' food pantries and services as they find themselves out of work.
"There are thousands of people in our community who went from having income to not having income all at the same time … there are a number of people who have never had to access a food pantry before," Food and Shelter Drector April Heiple said. "All the food pantries in Norman are seeing an enormous demand on our services right now."
Heiple said Food and Shelter has seen a 200% to 300% increase in demand for its services over its usual daily numbers.
At the Salvation Army of Cleveland County, the food pantry has been seeing a 20% to 25% increase in need for its services, Maj. Ben Walters said Thursday.
Leona Chapman, Salvation Army of Cleveland County's director of social services, said about 75% of the people seeking help from the Salvation Army right now "have never asked for assistance from us before." The pantry is usually open from 1 to 3 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday, but with the increased need, Chapman said pantry staff also is serving people as needed during regular Salvation Army hours.
"We are seeing first-time households that are seeking assistance of any kind ... A whole new group of households [are] having to navigate how to get their basic needs met," Chapman said.
Both Food and Shelter and the Salvation Army rely on orders from the Regional Food Bank to supply their food pantries, but Chapman said with the increased demand on the food bank lately, some items have been harder to come by.
Salvation Army food pantry staffers have gotten creative, Chapman said. When popular staples like green beans and corn aren't available from the food bank, they'll stock boxes with garbanzo beans or pork and beans. Instead of allowing food pantry patrons to pick the items they receive, pantry organizers are preparing full boxes of food that patrons can pick up.
At Food and Shelter, food bank supplies have been going quickly. Heiple said the organization received food bank supplies Saturday that were nearly gone within two days. Food and Shelter's pantry is open every day but Monday from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Despite the huge increase in demand, both organizations are serving all the people who come to them for help, Chapman and Heiple said.
Food and Shelter is serving its regular daily breakfast and lunch and operating its food pantry but has extended its services to help additional individuals shelter in place. The organization has already placed 35 people who were dealing with homelessness in local motel rooms, where Food and Shelter staffers are bringing them food and necessities, Heiple said.
The venture is expensive. Heiple said Food and Shelter will spend about $15,000 this week housing people in motel rooms but is also helping individuals socially distance and isolate themselves right now.
Heiple said Thursday that no Food and Shelter patrons or staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
"For people who live on the street, this virus is more dangerous because of their consistent transient nature. When people don't have a home, how can they shelter in place?" Heiple said.
The Salvation Army's shelter is still running, as well, though at reduced capacity and with increased precautions to keep everyone involved safe. Chapman said the shelter is at about 50% capacity, and those staying there are sheltering in place.
The Salvation Army also is getting visits from Norman Regional nurses, who can conduct regular COVID-19 screenings with everyone there. While the Cleveland County Health Department can visit to administer COVID-19 tests, Chapman and Walters said no Salvation Army shelter residents or staff have tested positive for the virus so far.
Even with the large wave of families and individuals coming to the Salvation Army for the first time, Chapman said the Salvation Army is gearing up for even more people to start reaching out for help in the next few weeks, as savings and grocery supplies become even more depleted and more people face unemployment.
The Regional Food Bank is allowing the Salvation Army to order food pantry supplies even on non-order days, and the Salvation Army also has a regional network of internal support it can access when the need intensifies further, Chapman said.
For now, both Food and Shelter and the Salvation Army are in need of donations. While the Salvation Army sources most food pantry items from the food bank, it also relies on faith-based groups to fill in the gaps. Now that faith groups aren't meeting because of the virus, the Salvation Army has largely lost that donation base, Chapman said.
"Any food item you would feed your own family we need here," Heiple said.
Both organizations are also accepting monetary donations. Food and Shelter is accepting donations online at foodandshelterinc.org/donate, while Salvation Army donations can be made at helpsalvationarmy.org (all Salvation Army donations will stay local, a staff member said).
While the need in Norman has been significant so far, leaders at both organizations said they've already seen their community step up to support their work.
"It's been a community effort; I've been really proud to be a part of it," Walters said. "You don't ever want these things to happen, but it's just been amazing how our community has come together and how we're combatting this together."
