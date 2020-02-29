Local man has fun with Leap Year birthdays

Norman resident Dave Maynard exchanged wedding vows with his wife when he was 6 1/2 years old.
Actually, Maynard was 26 but since his birthday falls on Feb. 29, actual birth dates and birthdays get a little confusing. Still, Maynard jokes that his true birth date only comes around every four years since he was born during a Leap Year. He says some family and friends wish him a happy "part year" such as 15 1/4 or 15 3/4 years old.
"I have fun with it," he said.
Today is unusual, as calendars have been extended a day because 2020 is a Leap Year.
Leap Day occurs every four years, so instead of 365 days, 2020 will have 366 days. Although an extra day might seem like it could have a significant impact on the way people celebrate birthdays, paychecks or how the rest of the year may pan out, an extended February actually has little influence on people's lives.
"It really didn't matter," Maynard said. "I had four older siblings and my dad was an athletic coach and our life was busy. We would have a party whenever. We just floated with it, but my mom didn't like it."
Maynard joked that he found it funny when he told friends his age that they had more birthdays than him.
On Maynard's ninth birthday, (he was actually 36), the family rented part of a restaurant, invited friends and family to a party and reminded them any gifts should reflect the number of birthdays actually celebrated.
"The presents were fun and shared with our daughters, nieces and nephews, and a few I kept because are fun to play with. [You're] never too old for Legos," he said.
At the young age of 13 [actually 42], Maynard, his family and several friends played laser tag and were treated to cake, ice cream, pizza and root beer floats just like any other youngster hitting the teen years.
As Maynard turns 16 today, he's getting a new truck from his wife.
"Bottom line for me, a Leap Year birthday has been lots of fun. ... party every year, sometimes on my calendar day and sometimes a different day, but always fun," he said.
Salaries and superstitions
As far as individuals go, those who work hourly might receive an extra day's pay, but salaried employees actually receive less, on average. Someone who makes $50,000 per year would earn $191.57 per day.
In a Leap Year, that person would earn 73 cents less, which is why some people consider working on a Leap Day "free labor."
Workers have even petitioned to make Leap Day a national holiday, so they could take the day off.
The idea of a Leap Year dates back to Julius Caesar, who introduced it around 46 B.C. The chance of an individual being born on Feb. 29 is 1 in 1,461.
For some people, that might be considered lucky, but for other cultures, it might be deemed unlucky. It has been believed by some in Scotland that being born on Leap Day is bad luck.
There are other superstitions people in various cultures have for Leap Years. In today's age, people are free to become engaged whenever they want or however they want, but in the past, it was traditional for men to propose to women.
However, once every four years, on Feb. 29, it was common for women to propose to men. And in some cultures, if a man were to refuse a proposal, he would be issued a fine and would have to pay the woman money or offer silk gowns. In many countries in Europe, it is said that men who refuse a woman's proposal must buy them 12 pairs of gloves. It also is said that as a way to warn the woman's potential suitor, it was fair that she wear a red petticoat.
Greek folklore suggests that Leap Years aren't the best time to be getting married, because superstition suggests it's unlucky for couples. It is believed that marriages taking place on a Leap Year will end in divorce.
Although superstitions suggest Leap Day could result in unfortunate predicaments for human beings, and common sense might indicate a more bountiful economy is on its way, the answer to whether Leap Years have had a major affect is likely the same as Maynard's: "Not really."
Tim Farley
405-366-3539
