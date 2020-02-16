Local partnership provides free dental care to Norman students in need

For David Logan to take his kids to a regular dentist, he'd need to spend time and money he doesn't have.
Logan is a single dad to three Washington Elementary students, and said taking off work and paying dental bills to get his kids dental care would be a tough burden to shoulder.
Fortunately, he doesn't have to do it alone.
Over the last few months, Logan’s children have been receiving free dental care through Little Smiles, a partnership between multiple local health and education entities. Every Wednesday, Little Smiles has a clinic at the Moore Norman Technology Center where students from Norman Public Schools can receive free checkups and treatments.
“I’m a single father and those things are hard — I work all by myself, I’m the only person that brings in any income, so just having the school there to help me out when I can’t be there and doing it during the school times just, it helped me out — I can’t explain it really,” Logan said. “I’m just super, super grateful for the help that they gave me...without them, I would have had to miss work, fell behind on bills and a couple other things.”
The Little Smiles process starts at the beginning of the school year, when all Norman Public Schools elementary students receive in-school health screenings and dental exams. At that point, the district flags students who need dental care and works to get them the services they need.
In the past, volunteer local dentists would provide free care for the students at the Moore Norman Technology Center with help from MTNC dental hygienist students, or students would get care from a traveling dental van that could bring care to the schools in the most need.
But now, for the second school year in a row, NPS is partnering with students from the Moore Norman Technology Center and the OU College of Dentistry for a more regular care schedule.
“It's just really a win for everybody, because the [College of Dentistry] has somewhat of a hard time getting pediatric patients OK to work on, so we've met their needs,” said Bridgette Cannon, dental assisting instructor at the Moore Norman Technology Center. “We’re helping the kids, but we're also helping my assistants be better prepared...we do go out and do clinicals, but this just takes them to a different level.”
Every Wednesday this spring, NPS health services coordinator Beth Roberson brings Norman students in need to the MNTC, where hygienists in training and OU dentistry students provide the care kids need under faculty supervision.
Norman students can get free dental care during school hours and with transportation from the district, lifting the financial and time commitment from their parents, who don't have to come to their appointments. OU and MNTC students get the chance to provide preventative work, like cleanings, and do some restorative work, like fillings. The partnership is a unique resource in Norman, where multiple community organizations have come together to everyone's advantage, organizers said.
“It worked out really well — it was a great experience for your students,” said Tim Fagan, division head of pediatric dentistry at the OU college of dentistry. “It’s giving them more opportunities to do restorative dentistry on kids, so it really helps supplement their experiences, more so than what they were getting at the dental school.”
The need the program has met so far is huge, Roberson said.
When this Little Smiles partnership began in fall 2018, Roberson identified at least 800 elementary school students in a 8,200-student population that needed dental care. In that first year of care, Little Smiles provided $45,000 in free dental work to about 196 patients, she said.
Now, Little Smiles can serve about eight to 10 students every week. Many of the students are from Norman’s elementary schools, but middle and high school students can also get referred to the program by their school nurses.
With support from Delta Dental and the Norman Regional Health Foundation, organizers are hoping to serve at least 200 students this school year, Roberson said. The Norman Regional Health Foundation provides grants to Delta Dental that fund Little Smiles, providing transportation, supervision and some of the tools the dental and hygiene students use.
“We're a public trust, so it is our job to serve the community,” said Emily Bendick, Norman Regional Health Foundation’s donor relations specialist. We have a partnership with the city of Norman, we have a partnership with the people that we serve, and it is our job, and it is our mission to serve the people who need good health care. And these kids really need it — the need is growing. At this time, we can't even serve all the students who need it the most, and so we're looking for ways to expand.”
For dental students and MNTC assistants, the service is mandatory, but offers experiences they may not see in their regular classrooms, Fagan said. In an atmosphere like Little Smiles, where some of the patients may be seeing a dentist for the first time, creating a good atmosphere and experience is almost as important for students as doing the dental work itself.
“I’m lucky I have a child of my own, so I have some experience working with kids and a lot of nephews and nieces — that’s the best experience, is learning how to talk to kids,” said Sam Lloyd, a fourth-year OU dental student who has worked at Little Smiles twice now. “...It can be daunting for us at first, because we’re also a little bit nervous about working with our faculty and our instructors to make sure we do things well, but also then trying to manage patients — I think the best thing we do is just chatting with them like they’re a friend.”
Logan said his daughter is often nervous about taking on new experiences without him, and had some nerves before going to Little Smiles. But the dental students’ “show, tell, do” technique “really put her mind at ease,” Logan said.
“They felt ecstatic about it — they said all the people were very, very nice and helpful and made them feel not scared, especially me not being there and kids not having their parents there,” said Logan. “...Them making [my daughter] feel that welcome and explaining things to her like that was very appreciated.”
The clinic can’t serve everyone’s needs — sometimes, kids need dental care that goes beyond fillings or root canals, and need to be seen by a professional dentist. Sometimes, kids have high anxiety or need to be put under. In those cases, Little Smiles can refer students out to community dentists that agree to provide care at a reduced cost. The program still brings in local professional dentists who donate their time every so often.
While Little Smiles organizers are looking to continue growing in coming years, the care has already made a difference in the community, said Roberson, who said she's had parents and teachers thank her for the work Little Smiles does.
“It means a lot to Norman Public Schools, because that's really my goal is really to improve the health of our kids,” Roberson said. “And dental health, a lot of people don't relate that to health. But it's so important to your health, it’s so important to our kids, because if our kids, if they're in pain, they can't sit still in a class, they don't grow and develop normally, they actually don't eat as well and gain weight as well, and their teeth hurt, and when we look inside their mouths and their little teeth are cracked, or they have just a shell of their teeth, they're not going to have the same opportunities because of their dental care.
If they can get that one thing fixed, their future’s a lot brighter.”
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
