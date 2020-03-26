Local school districts offering free meals to any students

Meals avaiable for grab-and-go meals to cars for Norman Public Schools grab-and-go lunches, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The meals are available at every NPS school site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, with breakfasts and lunches available for drive-thru style pick-up. No proof of income or need will be necessary to obtain the meals. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)