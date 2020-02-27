Man charged in DUI injury case

A south Oklahoma City man was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and causing great bodily harm to a passenger in another vehicle.
Jose Chavez, Jr., 32, also was charged with driving with a suspended license.
The passenger, identified as Julie Herring, suffered a spinal fracture, broken ribs, ruptured spleen and a broken arm. The accident occurred Feb. 26 at S. 19th Street and the Interstate 35 northbound off ramp in Moore.
Chavez ran a stop sign in his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup, struck another vehicle and caused it to roll down an embankment while landing upside down, according to a Moore police affidavit prepared by Officer Zachary Grismer.
Herring was ejected from the vehicle and taken to OU Medical Center where she is listed in good condition.
Moore officers smelled alcohol on Chavez' breath. The defendant also swayed while standing and had red, bloodshot and watery eyes, Grismer wrote in the affidavit. Chavez admitted drinking Blue Moon beers before the accident.
In addition, investigators noted Chavez was unable to focus and listen to instructions during the standard field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.
Chavez refused the breath test and claimed he was being held hostage by police. He was taken to the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center and booked into jail on a $200,000 bond. He remains in the county jail.
Tim Farley
366-3539
