Norman Mayor Breea Clark approved her second phase of lifting restrictions on Friday as the number of coronavirus cases continue a downward trend, she said in a video presentation.
"Fourteen days ago, Norman moved into the first phase of our healthier at home plan to reopen businesses and public facilities," she said. "During this time, we have been closely monitoring our gating criteria for moving a downward trend in the number of new cases, our hospital is reporting adequate capacity and the availability of test kits meets the standards to keep moving forward. We are ready to move into phase one. In this phase we will see the opening of public facilities such as playgrounds basketball courts dog parks and skate parks, organized youth sports can also begin practicing in retail can increase their capacity to 50% of their occupancy."
According to her proclamation Phase 1B was to begin May 15 provided a downward trend was still evident. Data for the city shows a decline in the number of new and positive cases on a three-day rolling average. On May 1, the average was one new case but by May 15, the average dropped to zero. The average number of active cases on May 1 was 38 but dropped to 12 on May 15.
Clark's order encourages people who are at high risk for complications, such as those older than 65, remain home and the public is urged to continue to wear face masks. Visits to hospitals and senior living centers are prohibited.
If cases continue to decline, Phase 2 of her plan will begin on May 29 and Phase 3 on June 12.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
