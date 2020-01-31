Service plays a significant and steadfast role in Karen Rieger's life.
Her volunteerism has included serving on boards and committees with varied subjects and disciplines, from education to religion and medical to music.
Among those groups is her longtime involvement and dedication to the J.D. McCarty Center for children with developmental disabilities in Norman.
Rieger has served for 14 years as a member of the Oklahoma Cerebral Palsy Commission, the governing board for the center. The Norman resident is stepping down from the commission but said her support and connection to the McCarty Center will continue.
"It's always a good feeling to be involved in an organization like this that's doing great work," she said.
The McCarty Center is a pediatric rehabilitation hospital that serves children from birth to age 21. The hospital, which is a state agency, provides medical care and physical, occupational, speech and language therapy for children on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
Center officials said Rieger's influence and guidance on the commission has left a lasting impact.
"She strives for the very best for Oklahoma's children, and it has been a tremendous honor to serve with and learn from her," said Vicki Kuestersteffen, director and CEO of the center.
Commitment to the cause
Rieger's involvement with the center began in 1999 while doing pro bono work to help the center start a nonprofit foundation. Rieger is an attorney with Crowe & Dunlevy of Oklahoma City and specializes in health care law and issues affecting nonprofits.
When a position opened on the commission, she was asked if she'd fill it by the center's then-director Curt Peters.
Commissioners are appointed by the governor to serve on the five-member board. Members are appointed to three-year terms and can be reappointed by the governor for an additional term.
Rieger, who is the first female to serve on the board, said some of the highlights of her service has been gaining knowledge about the programs offered at the center and how those services help children succeed.
She also was excited to be involved in the creation of Camp ClapHans, a residential summer camp at the center that serves kids with disabilities from 8 to 18 years old. The camp opened in 2013 on the center's campus.
Rieger said another highlight while serving on the commission was the opportunity to offer "long overdue" pay raises and bonuses to employees. She also enjoyed working with center administrators on budget needs and creating financial stability for the center when state aid was reduced.
Rieger said she's impressed with Kuestersteffen and her team and the passion and purpose that guides their decisions.
"The staff is just invaluable," Rieger said. "They want to make sure the center thrives."
Kuestersteffen said it was an enriching experience to work with Rieger, who has had "such a positive impact on the overall foundation and function of this hospital."
"Karen brought a quiet strength and intelligence to the commission and I learned so much from working with her," Kuestersteffen said. "She always handled challenging situations with grace and presented thorough and detailed solutions to issues that would arise."
Joseph Steil, who serves on the commission, describes Rieger as a "steady influence" on the commission and at the center.
"Karen was always very knowledgeable of JDMC and the legal aspects of any issues that might arise," Steil said. "She really cared about JDMC and the kids we were helping."
Rieger said she enjoyed working with different commissioners through the years and learning about their backgrounds and perspectives.
"They've all been great," she said. "Everyone's been dedicated to the cause."
Continued service
Rieger will still be involved with the center as a board member on the J.D. McCarty Center Foundation, a nonprofit that supports programs, services and capital needs of the center.
She said she's excited about the foundation's work to expand and enhance services at the center.
Rieger said she is grateful for her time on the commission and opportunities to serve the McCarty Center.
"It's important to society that everyone give back in ways that they're able," she said. "I just felt like it was important to me to give whatever time and talents I have to give to this organization."
Jennings named new commission member
Bruce Jennings, of Norman, is the newly appointed member of the Oklahoma Cerebral Palsy Commission, the governing board for the J.D. McCarty Center for children with developmental disabilities.
Jennings is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served for more than 23 years, which included tours in Vietnam and Saudi Arabia. He also taught at the Air Force Academy.
Jennings and his family moved to Oklahoma for his assignment at Tinker Air Force Base. Following his time with the Air Force, Jennings has worked as financial adviser.
He said he is looking forward to serving on the commission and gaining a broader understanding of the center's work and goals ahead.
"I hope to learn enough about how J.D. McCarty Center is already providing outstanding care for some of our most vulnerable children and their families that I might be able to add perhaps one more idea on how to improve that care," Jennings said.
-- Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.