McDonald to receive Social Justice Award

A former high school counselor who helped form the nonprofit now known as Bridges of Norman is being honored by the Xenia Institute for Social Justice with the Sam Matthews Social Justice Award.
Dennis McDonald started as a Norman High School counselor in 1983 and began noticing students in crisis. He took initiative and helped begin an underground movement to offer these students social services and other assistance so they could focus on their school work. Eventually, this movement turned into a task force and a nonprofit organization, McDonald said.
McDonald will be honored during a banquet at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at First Christian Church of Norman's fellowship hall, catered by Benvenuti's. Debra Krittenbrink, past Bridges executive director, will be the keynote speaker.
McDonald said he discussed the need to help students who were unsheltered with fellow counselor Christy Merryman during the late 1980s. Merryman started focusing on young mothers, eventually creating Baby Steps, and he began helping those with housing, clothing and food needs -- an effort that eventually became Independent Living Services for Youth, the first name for Bridges.
McDonald said the law at the time required a student's parent or guardian signature on important school documents, which grated on him due to the different scenarios some students were in.
"They were all underground. They had to live in the shadows, because if they made a mistake and mentioned to somebody that they weren't living at home, that was just attention that they couldn't afford to have, so they were hiding," he said.
Due to the law, McDonald said it was scary for public school personnel to deal with minors who weren't living at home, so the program started small and wasn't advertised much.
"I started talking to faculty about it, and I was working with giants in those times -- the 1980s and 1990s. Those teachers were my heroes and they still are," he said.
When he approached teachers about the needs, they started helping the students and sent them to him. From there, he started connecting students with social services. McDonald also talked to coaches and got permission for the students to use the washer and dryer in the school's athletic area and the gym showers.
"We didn't really advertise it much because we knew we were on a legal problematic area with this, but the people I worked with, not one administrator got in way of that program ever," he said.
Stacy Bruce, Bridges executive director since November 2016, said she is unaware of any other community replicating what the nonprofit's founders accomplished, because there's still a fear of the legal side and the risk.
In the early '90s, McDonald said he became overwhelmed with his caseload, so he spoke with Cynthia Timmons, coordinator of guidance and counseling, and she set up an appointment with then-Norman Mayor Bill Nations, who started the Mayor's Taskforce, which met monthly to discuss ways to help struggling students.
"The cure for homeless is home. … The task force started working on that and eventually turned into [20 Section 8 project-based apartment units for students]," he said.
Bruce said the apartments were purchased by the task force -- with help from Republic Bank and Kay Absher with the housing authority -- across from Norman North High School in 2001, and Independent Living Services for Youth's first paid employee was hired in 2000. The nonprofit's name was changed to Bridges in 2007.
Bruce said the task force changed the parent/guardian signature law in 1993, which meant students who declared themselves unsheltered could legally sign paperwork and enroll.
"They didn't have to hide anymore, and they could be a regular student like everybody else," McDonald said.
Bruce said the students she helps at Bridges often tell her they can't believe that people who don't even know them care about them, especially when their own family members may not.
When Norman added a second high school, McDonald said Independent Living Services for Youth became a program at Norman North, with John Hopkins as the program's counselor.
Around 1995, McDonald said Timmons reached out to the University of Oklahoma School of Social Work regarding having a student intern help with Independent Living Services for Youth. Kris Medford, who graduated from NHS, stepped up and helped make the program legitimate, McDonald said. She operated inside teacher Lynn Pettyjohn's donated classroom and had clothes, toiletries, food and other items available to students. She also helped connect students to other agencies that could help.
McDonald said another giant in Independent Living Services for Youth's early days was Jim Agar, a previous Social Justice Award winner, who funded the Bootstrap Award and scholarship for struggling students. Once a month, the group chose a student to recognize for making achievements happen, and Agar awarded the student with $100 and a plaque with a boot on it. At the end of the school year, he awarded a scholarship worth a couple thousand dollars to one or two students seeking higher education.
"If I had to experience some of the stuff some of these kids have to go through, I think I'd fold," Bruce said.
Bruce said Agar died about a year ago, but Bridges has maintained the scholarship through alternate funding, awarding two to four students every year. Bridges also offers a True Grit scholarship, on behalf of a Bridges board member honoring her late brother, and a Humanitarian Award from Krittenbrink's family honoring students involved in the community. Additionally, Bruce said all Bridges graduates receive free laptops.
"People care about community in Norman," Bruce said. "If our teens graduate high school and are successful, then that builds a successful community, so that's good for everybody."
Bruce said she gives credit to McDonald, his crew and those who came before her because she inherited a well-put-together organization.
"My job is to make them proud and keep building upon the foundation they set," Bruce said.
In 2010, Bridges opened a student center, thanks to Rotary Club funding. The group additionally has case management office at Norman North and a classroom offering life skills and case management at Norman High, Bruce said.
Bridges had a soft opening for their newest property, the SPOT (Support Purpose Opportunities Thrive), on Jan. 20 at 526 W. Main St., which serves as a day center for any teens ages 14-21, not just Bridges clients. The center officially opens at 4 p.m. and will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, she said.
Based on current annual numbers, Bruce said Bridges has helped 67 students off the property from both high schools in addition to those who live in student apartment housing, all due to no fault of their own. Students who live in the apartments must be enrolled or eligible to enroll in high school and agree to attend and pass classes and have a job.
McDonald said the founding of Independent Living Services for Youth couldn't have happened anywhere except Norman.
"I wouldn't have thought of this if I had been in a different school district, but these teachers were heroes. Boy, back then, when I think about that, I'm just overwhelmed, what those people did for everybody every day," he said.
Rev. David Spain, First Christian Church pastor and Xenia Institute president, said McDonald was chosen because his actions fit what the award honors.
Matthews, who is the award's namesake and received the first award posthumously, was a Realtor who sold the first home in Norman to a black couple, Dr. George and Barbara Henderson.
"It's a real a Who's Who of people who have profoundly shaped Norman ... They saw something wrong and said, 'We can do better, so let's do better,'" Spain said. "Somebody saw the need, so we try to recognize that and lift that up. … To say we can do better is an idealistic statement. There are certain people who have the right makeup to turn idealism into realism. … You don't always see people living in the shadows because they live in the shadows, but there are people who do."
