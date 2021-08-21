The Medieval Fair free lecture series has been set for the 2021-22 season.
The regular meeting place will be from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. on event days at Norman Public Library Central, 103 W. Acres St., in the Oklahoma Redbud Room on the third floor.
Masks are strongly requested indoor, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The schedule is as follows:
• Sept. 3: Jennifer Saltzstein, School of Music, OU, “Medieval Music for Praying, Courting, and Dancing”
• Oct. 1: Joseph Mansky, English Department, OU, “Shakespeare’s Libels”
• Nov. 5: Luis Cortest, MLLL, OU, “Who Was Spain’s Alfonso X (1252-84) and Why Did People Remember Him for Hundreds of Years After His Death?”
• Dec. 3: Justin Sider, English Department, OU, “Victorian Medievalism and the Pleasure of the Past”
• Feb. 4: Jacob Lackner, OU and OSU-Oklahoma City, “Benjamin ibn Tudela” (a 12th century Jewish traveler and writer)
• March 4: Erinn Gavaghan, School of Visual Arts, OU, “Medievalist Obsessions in 19th-Century French Art”
• April 8: Chelsea Silva, Department of English, OSU, “Household Magic and Marvels in Medieval England”
The series is cosponsored by the Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies University of Oklahoma.The series teaches residents about the Middle Ages.