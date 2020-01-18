'Meet the Composer' concerts preview MLK Day event

Norman students learned more about Martin Luther King Jr. and how he has inspired musicians during two “Meet the Composer” concerts Friday, ahead of Monday's concert date.
The Norman Philharmonic, with the Richard Zielinski Singers and the OU combined choirs, will perform a MLK Celebration Concert for the public at 3 p.m. Monday in Sharp Hall in the Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St., on the federal holiday commemorating the civil rights activist.
The concert and Meet the Composer events highlight the four-movement work “ The Cry of Jeremiah” by Rosephanye Dunn Powell, chair of Auburn University's voice program, inspired by Jeremiah 20 in the Bible. Powell is noted as one of America's premier women composers of choral music. The sacred work includes narration, chorus, organ and orchestra and was commissioned by the American Guild of Organists in 2014. She will narrate the composition during Monday's concert.
During Friday's concerts for Norman's fourth- and fifth-graders, University of Oklahoma choral activities director and professor Richard Zielinski and Powell highlighted King's legacy and activism. Students also heard several songs, including excerpts from Monday's featured composition.
Zielinski, who also is music and artistic director of the Norman Philharmonic, said “Meet the Composer” events are some of his favorites because he gets to share music with students and introduce them to living composers while learning more about the civil rights activist. This year's event was the ninth annual.
“Today, we remember Martin Luther King. ... He was a pivotal advocate for African American curing the civil rights movement in the United States. King experienced racism from an early age and those events stayed with him and eventually brought him to a life of activism,” Zielinski said.
Zielinski said music was an important element during the civil rights movement and a time of protests in the United States.
Powell said a number of children participated in the march from Selma over the Selma Bridge to Montgomery, Alabama.
“Well, these kids were walking hand-in-hand from Selma, Alabama, which is miles from Montgomery, Alabama, the capital, holding hands with their parents and singing some of the songs that we'll be singing today,” she said. “And like you, they were thinking. And what they were thinking about is making this world a better place.
“No bullying. Right? Do you hate the bullies? Martin Luther King was about getting rid of the bullies. He was about creating kindness and love, and that's what kids your age were doing at that time in my state of Alabama.”
Powell, whose father marched with King during the civil rights movement, said following Friday's concert that Martin Luther King “was a household name and someone that our family and whole community admired. What I see in there today is because of what he did.”
Powell, who is a professor, composer, singer and a researcher told students she developed an early love of music.
She said the American Guild of Organists, an international group of performers, met with her at Memphis, Tennessee, which was deeply involved in the civil rights movement.
“Martin Luther King was killed in Memphis. To be able to do that work in the city from where he was killed, not too far from where he was killed was monumental,” she said.
Powell said her father started the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and was a foot soldier — a college student who marched in and spread information — for Martin Luther King at a school in Alabama State in Montgomery, Alabama.
“To be able to write this work, having been in a household where my parents had lived and been a part of the civil rights movement was just a beautiful heritage handed down to me and my brothers,” said Powell, who was the second oldest and had three brothers.
Powell said her composition is significant to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday because Jeremiah's story is similar to parts of King's story.
“Through my work, I'm hoping that the audience can experience some of the anguish and inner struggle of Martin Luther King, whether it was in the Montgomery jail or Birmingham jail or experience the loneliness that he experienced in trying to lead a people for freedom and equality,” she said. “I'm also hoping that it will make Martin Luther King seem more personable because some of what's in this work from Jeremiah mirrors exactly what Martin Luther King experienced, and that was at times he was angry, he was frustrated because he thought that God would deliver and allow that movement to end faster.
“As a matter of fact, he didn't even see the end of it. So I really want to try to tell the story of Martin Luther King's inner struggle through the life of Jeremiah because they both were prophets for their people.”
Zielinski said Powell's composition touched his heart and reminds people that “we all go through trials and tribulations, but you can't ever stop having faith. That's all going to work out, and there's going to be that day when you say, 'Rejoice and hallelujah. God is my refuge.'”
During the Friday concerts, the Norman Phil performed parts of the first and fourth movements from “The Cry of Jeremiah.”
Zielinski noted the intensity in the first movement.
“Well, I was thinking about that text which gives, 'These are not just words like a fire; shut up in my bones. When I hold it, it consumes me. I must declare the word of the Lord.' So I wanted to make sure that the orchestra created this fire,” Powell said. She tried to give a sense of anger to the percussion and the intensity, brightness to the brass, warmth to the woodwinds, and beauty to the strings.
Powell said the fourth movement is different in that Jeremiah is now happy and rejoicing, “so get ready for the celebration.”
In addition to Powell's work, Zielinski said Monday's event will have a 15-minute pre-concert singalong of songs by such artists as Bob Dylan, Peter Seeger and Peter, Paul and Mary, as well civil rights songs and guest speakers Norman Mayor Breea Clark, OU Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts Dean Mary Margaret Holt, OU School of Music Director Roland Barrett, OU's head of African American studies Karlos Hill and professor emeritus Dr. George Henderson, who founded the Henderson Scholar Program.
Zielinski said the speakers will discuss the importance of Martin Luther King, remembering his vision and continuing his mission.
Tickets may be purchased by calling at 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center. Advance purchase tickets are $5 for students, military, OU faculty and staff, and seniors. Adult tickets are $9 in advance and $10 at the door, as supplies last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.