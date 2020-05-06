Michael Thomas, who said he likes to build things, is running for District 2 Cleveland County commissioner. He worked 30 years in heavy highway construction, working his way up from asphalt plant laborer through plant manager, truck dispatcher and asphalt sales. He ran asphalt roto-milling and concrete crushing and recycling spreads, bid and ran highway projects, and was chosen as president of T.J. Campbell Construction, a $30 million per year, 150 employee corporation.
He retired in 2014 to establish his cattle ranch. After clearing brush, planting grass, building miles of fence and raising cattle, he built his shop and home on the ranch.
This winter, he bought a kit on the internet and built an inground pool behind his home.
He has a lot of experience building jobs, running crews and organizing projects. He said he is pretty well caught up on the farm and would like to return to building projects that benefit the community.
His family moved to Norman in 1972. His father, Curtis Thomas, retired from the Air Force and opened a mobile home park.
His mother, Liz Thomas, worked in the county clerk's office. As a Boy Scout, he worked his way up through Eagle Scout.
He went to school in Norman, fell in love there and married his high school sweetheart, Susie. They've been married 37 years. He and Susie have a daughter and son-in-law, Kayla and Micah Stewart, who raise his grandson, Quinten.
When not on a dozer, tractor or moving cattle, he likes to hunt and fish. Also, he likes cooking, with bread and pies as his specialty.
He said ranch work can be hot and exhausting, but you get the sunrises and sunsets, season changes and the joy of seeing the calves born in the spring. He said he loves working with cattle, but he misses working with people.
One of his favorite things to build are crews. He said he loves to see a group of people pulling toward the same objective. From paving crews to accounting teams to family Christmas bakeoffs, teams can build much more than individuals. It's his belief that good people, given the support they need, do great work.
He described himself as a people person who loves shaking hands, patting backs, hugging and meeting folks face to face. When distance guidelines ease, he is ready to go door to door and meet with new friends. Meanwhile, residents who would like to visit about his political views or his vision for the county can contact him by phone or social media.
He said ounty commissioner is one of those positions where the community needs a person who believes in an active and effective government. For years, he said residents have elected politicians who gave empty promises and broken roads.
Residents pay taxes, and he believes residents should get great roads and infrastructure back for that.
He said together, we can pave the way to a better Oklahoma and consider him for District 2 county commissioner.
