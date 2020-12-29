Moore Norman Technology Center Small Business Management Coordinator Henry Dumas recently learned that he earned the Master Certified Coach title through the International Coaching Federation, making him the only MCC in Oklahoma.
Dumas has worked with business owners, developed teams and coached individuals for eight years at MNTC.
He said the MCC is a certification that only 4% of business coaches have worldwide. There are currently 30,079 coaches in 130 countries and territories who have one of three ICF credentials. Of that number, only 1,235 are MCCs.
“This is a designation I have been working on for about five years; it is a very rigorous process; there is a reason why a small percentage of us hold this certification; it’s really hard,” Dumas said.
There are three levels of ICF accreditation available: Associate Certified Coach, Professional Certified Coach and Master Certified Coach.
Dumas said he was driven toward the ICF credential because he believes in continuous self-improvement and professional coaching is his career passion. His certifications enable him to coach business owners, entrepreneurs, CEOs, CIOs and CFOs, department managers, directors and all levels of organizational leadership.
For more information, visit coachfederation.org. To connect with Dumas for business coaching and workforce development assistance, call MNTC at 800-5000.
