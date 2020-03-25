Moore City Council issued amendments to its Proclamation of Emergency that closes non-essential businesses that will go into effect midnight Thursday.
The order, which expires at 11:59 p.m. on April 14, asks residents considered to be a part of a “vulnerable population” to stay at home and only go out in public for essential trips, such as grocery shopping, caring for family members, or medical needs. Residents are considered to be a part of a vulnerable population if they are older than 65 or have underlying medical conditions.
“Essential businesses” will be allowed to continue operations until the emergency declaration expires, while non-essential businesses will be closed until further notice.
The added amendments were announced after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a “safer at home” order on Wednesday that closed non-essential businesses in 19 counties and issued county-wide guidelines for people to stay in their houses if possible in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 27 confirmed cases in Cleveland County as of Wednesday morning, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. One woman in her 60's living in Cleveland County died as a result of the virus on Tuesday.
“We're happy to comply with the Gov. Stitt's order and will continue to take measures that protect our residents,” Moore city manager Brooks Mitchell said.
The new proclamation allows essential government activities such as sanitation, fire and police protection, emergency management and animal control to continue operating. All Moore Municipal County dockets currently scheduled through April 14 shall be continued.
As Moore residents prepare to stay at home, here's the answers we have so far about what Clark's order will mean for Norman residents and businesses:
Can I still leave my house?
- Moore residents that are considered a part of a vulnerable population can leave their homes or places of shelter for some "essential activities," which include:
- Errands to maintain public safety
- Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family, pets or household members, such as food and supplies necessary for staying at home
- Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running, provided they maintain at least six feet of social distancing
- Caring for a family member in another household, elderly, minors, dependents and people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons
- Donating blood at authorized facilities.
What's an 'essential business'?
According to the city's proclamation, essential businesses include:
- Grocery stores (including farmers markets, pet food and supplies (not including dog grooming, food banks, convenience stores and liquor stores
- Gas stations (including auto repair facilities
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Medical facilities and health care operations (including all training and educational programs, as well as home health workers, veterinarians and doctor's offices)
- Laundromats (including dry cleaners)
- Pharmacies (including medical marijuana dispensaries)
- Essential infrastructure (including construction of housing, industrial and commercial projects currently underway) and utilities
- Food and beverage providers offering curbside pick-up, delivery, take-out or drive-thru service for consumption off-premises
- Hardware stores, plumbers and electricians
- Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning
- Mail delivery facilities
- Childcare facilities providing services that enable essential employees to go to work
What if my business isn't essential?
All businesses not included in the above list of essential businesses cannot continue in-person operations until the proclamation expires at 11:59 p.m. on April 14, but can keep running to the extent that employees are able to work from home.
Will I have to prove that my business is essential to stay open?
Business owners and employees who are unsure if their business is considered “essential” are encouraged to call Moore City Hall for clarification.
According to a press release that accompanied the proclamation, it states that “Establishments/Persons within the City of Moore in violation of the proclamation will be contacted by the City of Moore's Code Enforcement Department for immediate compliance per City Ordinance #13-409. Any establishments/persons still in violation of the Emergency Proclamation may be fined not to exceed $500 per day of non-compliance”.
However, Mitchell said the focus for city officials is to make this an educational process and avoid issuing fines, if possible.
“We know there will be some confusion when it comes to this,” Mitchell said. “So if we get a complaint about a business or resident not following the proclamation, we will have Code Enforcement officials go out and issue a warning and try to make it an educational process. We don't want to just go out and fine or arrest people.”
Mitchell said warnings that are issued repeatedly to the same businesses or residents may be subjected to fines or other punishments, if necessary.
For more information on the new proclamation, visit www.cityofmoore.com or call 793-5000.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
