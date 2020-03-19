Moore announces amendments to state of emergency

The Moore City Council amended its Proclamation of Emergency on Thursday to institute new community measures in an attempt to combat COVID-19, according a press release on the City of Moore website.
The city council added four new amendments to its original proclamation that went into effect Monday night. According to the city's website, the four amendments are as follows:
- The Station at Central Park shall be closed.
- All bars and lounges, hookah bars, cigar bars and vaping lounges shall be closed to the public.
- All restaurant dining rooms shall be closed to the public. Pick-up and delivery options are encouraged.
- All gyms and exercise facilities are prohibited from operating or opening to patrons.
The original proclamation ordered the closing of the Moore Public Library, Brand Senior Center, Parks and Recreation Department and Moore Sports Associations, while also issuing guidelines for all businesses and residents. The proclamation is in effect until 7 p.m. April 6, but that is subject to change. The new amendments to the proclamation will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
City Manager Brooks Mitchell said the recent data from several local and federal health departments led to the amendments. There are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death attributed to the virus in Oklahoma, and there were nine confirmed cases in Cleveland County as of Thursday, according the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“We looked at the data and realized extra steps needed to be taken,” Mitchell said. “We know this situation is fluid and continues to change, and we want to take necessary steps to protect our residents."
Mitchell said the city understands these circumstances may have an impact on businesses and residents but is confident the city will come together to get through another crisis.
“We're certainly concerned about the impact it will have on businesses,” Mitchelll said. “But I do want to congratulate our local businesses and business owners. A number of them took extra steps on their own after our original proclamation to protect their workers and their customers. We've got a great group of business owners, and I want to thank them for taking this seriously, even though it could be harmful financially.”
The city council also announced they are hosting a special meeting at 12:15 p.m. Monday to consider a resolution that would postpone a special election scheduled for April 7.
The special meeting was scheduled after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an election emergency Wednesday that requires all 74 counties, school districts and municipalities to move their April 7 elections to another date in response to COVID-19. Moore's City Council will vote to accept the resolution to postpone the election at Monday's special meeting.
The April 7 election in Moore would've given voters the choice on giving ONE Gas Inc. a 25-year franchise agreement with the City of Moore for a natural gas distribution system within the city. Moore is one of the few remaining cities in the state without a franchise agreement with ONE Gas Inc.
Moore City Manager Brooks Mitchell said the special meeting will not decide on a rescheduled date for the special election, but it will be rescheduled at some point in the future.
“The election would've allowed voters to give [ONE Gas Inc.] security for long-term projects in Moore,” Mitchell said. “But given the current conditions, we're happy to assist the Oklahoma State Election Board in canceling our scheduled special election, and we look forward to having it rescheduled in the near future.”
Moore Mayor Glenn Lewis also declared a state of emergency Monday due to the spread of COVID-19, which closed several city buildings and departments while also adding guidelines for Moore businesses and residents.
Monday''s special meeting will be open to the public, but measures will be taken to ensure no close contact with attendees, as stated in Lewis' proclamation.
For more information, visit cityofmoore.com or call city hall at 793-5000.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
