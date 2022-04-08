The Moore Chamber of Commerce announced the completion of its Leadership Moore Class XXIV.
After seven months and nine interactive sessions, 17 individuals who work or live in the Moore public school district graduated last Tuesday evening, March 29, at Nosh Restaurant in Moore.
The Leadership Moore program began in 1998 and is designed to expose existing and emerging community leaders to the issues that face the Moore and surrounding area while simultaneously strengthening skills through professional development, civic engagement, and observing leadership in its application and practices.
Rep. Mark McBride, Sen. Darrell Weaver, Leadership Moore committee co-chair Brianna Wall, and Moore Chamber President/CEO Kim Brown presented the graduates with a plaque, pin, and a citation.
The class attended nine interactive sessions over a seven month period, covering a variety of topics including professional leadership, education, city and state government, health care, Moore history and economic development.
Class members also volunteered at a nonprofit partner, The Sharing Tree, for part of a day. New for this year, class members were able to tour Tinker Air Force Base, including the new air control tower.
The 2021-2022 Leadership Moore graduates are Kelly Arnold, Moore Chamber of Commerce, Joe Ely, Moore Norman Technology Center, Thomas Fowler, The Sparrow Project, Marcia Gallant, MA+ Architecture, Blake Green, Moore Police Department, Carolyn Hetrick, Toft and Hetrick DDS, Jim Jennings, Clear View Insurance Services, Kyle Johnson, Moore Police Department, Vona Karns, Moore Public Library, Kylah McNabb, Vesta Strategic Solutions, Cheryl Patterson, Moore Chamber of Commerce, Terri Perez, Oklahoma City Community College, Meghan Perry, Norman regional Health System, Jenna Seeley, Moore Public Schools Foundation, Kyle Williams, Moore Norman Technology Center, Sarah Williams, Farmers Insurance and Brian Woodring, First United Bank.
The Moore Chamber thanks this session’s sponsors including Armstrong Bank (Governing Bodies), BancFirst (Orientation/Social), Eide Bailly (Moore Experience), First United Bank (Team Building), Moore Norman Technology Center (Education), Norman Regional Health System (Heart of Moore), Oklahoma Electric Cooperative (Graduation), Tinker Federal Credit Union (Tinker Air Force Base).
Co-chairs of the 2021-22 program were Brianna Wall, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, and Tish Norman, T.N.T. Print, both graduates of Leadership Moore.
Applications for the 2022-23 class will be available in July. For more information about the Leadership Moore program or the Moore Chamber of Commerce, please contact Kim Brown, president/CEO, at 405-794-3400.