Moore High School honors dead, injured students with vigil

A community that has already weathered one deadly disaster in the last decade came together to acknowledge another Tuesday night, as Moore High School honored students killed and injured in a hit-and-run Monday.
“Tragedy has found us once again, and we are called upon yet again to be that bastion of support, friendship and leadership,” Moore High School principal Mike Coyle told the attendees of a Tuesday night vigil at the high school’s gym.
It was a quiet night of togetherness and comfort for the few hundred students and community members that filed into the gym Tuesday to hear from school and church leaders. Attendees hugged tightly in the gym entryway, where bright floral arrangements expressed sympathy and solidarity from high schools and track teams across the state.
Just 25 hours earlier, six track and cross country students, running just down the street from the school, were struck by a pickup truck.
Rachel Freeman, a senior who planned to run at Ouachita Baptist University next year, died at the scene Monday. Yuridia Martinez, a sophomore, died Tuesday morning in the hospital. Three other students are still hospitalized, while one has been discharged.
The pickup’s driver, Max Leroy Townsend, has been booked into the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center, where he’s being kept on a manslaughter complaint and six additional complaints of leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Townsend, who has a lengthy criminal record in Oklahoma, hit one car before striking the runners and crashed into two more cars after hitting students.
As he spoke to the students and community members that sat in the high school gym Tuesday, Moore High School athletic director Chad Mashburn remembered Freeman and Martinez as “two of the best kids that we’ve ever had here at the high school.”
“I tried to come up with something to say — what do I say, what do we talk about?” Mashburn asked. “We talk about the kids that we lost. They were awesome kids...they were great athletes, they were great students, they were great classmates, and I want to thank you for allowing us to be a part of their lives.”
On Tuesday, Moore administrators acknowledged the pain of the situation, but also reminded attendees that Moore has survived tragedy before. The same city that rebuilt after 2013’s devastating F-5 tornado could rebuild now, albeit slowly and intentionally, administrators said.
“It’s not a quick fix — it’s a day to day thing,” said Michelle McNear, assistant superintendent for elementary education and instruction. “We’re in for the long haul — we always have been with our kids and we’ll continue to be there. We’ll offer mental health services. We’ll offer help to the families however and whatever they may need.”
As they asked for remembrance, prayers and recognition for those killed and injured, administrators also emphasized the actions of the students who witnessed and responded to the accident. Students at the scene helped assist their injured friends and direct police to help them find the suspect. Some even pursued Townsend’s car.
“I want you to know that students and staff ran without hesitation to those hurt, providing comfort, first aid and encouragement,” Coyle told attendees. “Their actions were heroic. As a student body and a school community, you are never more exceptional than in those moments.”
Moore high students returned to school Tuesday, even as announcements of Martinez’ death surfaced that morning. The district emphasized the availability of mental health resources and counselors throughout the day as students encouraged and supported each other, administrators said.
“I’d say we’ve never been more proud of our kids,” McNear said. “I had an opportunity to talk to some of our elementary people this afternoon and just tell them that even though these are our high school kids, they helped raise them, and they would have never been more proud than they were yesterday and today in the way [students] have reached out to each other and the way they’ve taken care of each other.”
As Moore looks toward healing yet again, school leadership emphasized that the path forward will be one the community takes together. As the vigil concluded and the high school choir sang a short song, the choir members slowly joined hands as they sang.
“Yesterday we had a bad day,” Mashburn said. “That won’t define us. Moore has had a lot of bad days, and it hasn’t defined us — it’s made us stronger. And that’s what we need right now — we need each other, we need everyone to work harder for each other so that we can represent those two young ladies and those kids who were in the accident, because that’s who we are. We are Moore.”
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
