The City of Moore amended it's Declaration of Emergency on Friday to include a Shelter In Place order for all residents due to the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release on the city's website.
The Shelter in Place order, which went into effect at midnight on Saturday, requires residents to stay home and only leave for essential activities or to work at an essential business. The order defines essential activities as errands to maintain health and safety for family members and pets, engaging in outdoor activity, caring for or transporting a family member or pet in another household, donating blood, or moving to another residence. The order also advises families and households to send one person to perform an essential activity in order to help maintain social distancing.
The order also adds service providers and retailers to the list of essential businesses, and also closed city playgrounds, tennis courts and the skate park.. City hall was closed to the public earlier this week, but will continue to operate at full capacity.
Brooks Mitchell, city manager, said the Shelter In Place order serves as an additional advisement for residents to stay in their homes and only leave when it is absolutely essential. There are 988 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 130 in Cleveland County as of Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Deoartment of Health.
“The research shows that social distancing works to help the spread of the virus, and it is important for our residents to stay home as much as possible,” Mitchell said. “The amount of confirmed cases in Cleveland County has doubled this week, and cases continue to increase in our state and across the country. Experts are pointing to April 23 as the peak date for this virus in Oklahoma, so it's important for our residents to stay home to attempt to flatten the curve.”
According to a previous amendment to the Declaration, residents and businesses who are not complying with the order risk being fined up to $500 per day of non-compliance. Mitchell said the city has received some calls regarding non-compliance from businesses and residents, but the city has not issued any fines as of Friday.
For more information on the Shelter In Place order, visit www.cityofmoore.com.
Moore School District preparing for distance learning
Moore Public Schools released two letters for parents of Moore students on its website earlier this week regarding distance learning guidelines for elementary education and secondary education.
According to the letter regarding elementary education, school personnel have worked this week to deliver packets containing six weeks of instructional materials to the houses of all Moore elementary students. The instructional materials include lessons in math, reading, language, science and social studies.
Parents have been asked to help guide their student through the lessons each week and then email photos of the pages to the child's teacher. Teachers have been instructed to call students and their parents at least once a week via phone or video conferencing to discuss the student's progress, according to the school's letter.
Teachers have been asked to use their judgement if shortening or modifying the packets is needed.
“The work given should not cause hardships or conflict in your home,” the letter reads. “Our intent is to ensure that continued learning does not bring additional hardship to your student and family, during this stressful global health crisis.”
The letter for secondary students has instructions for students to participate in an online learning management system called Canvas. Canvas will give students the opportunity to work on course material at their own pace starting on Monday, April 13.
The online coursework gives students the opportunity to improve their grades, as grades were frozen on March 12. There will be no penalities for missed assignments, according to the letter. Teachers will check in with students once a week to address questions regarding coursework, technology issues and other issues.
Packets will also be available for secondary education students who cannot access Canvas.
“It is our sincere hope that the plans we are making will make this time easier for your child,” the letter reads. “We will be sensitive and patient as we roll out this distance learning plan. While MPS sees many benefits in completing the coursework and maintaining on-going virtual interaction with teachers and other students, there is no penalty for missed assignments going forward.”
The Moore Public Schools Foundation has helped the district in facilitating distance learning by donating nearly $30,000 to help cover printing expenses for the work packets.
“We are grateful to be in a position to help our district, especially in times of emergencies,” MPSF executive director Clayton Ramick said. “We have steadfast donors who always answer the call and our board is delighted to help our students, staff, and schools.”
The district will continue to serve “grab and go” meals for all MPS students at 16 school campuses Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information on distance learning and other MPS updates, visit www.mooreschools.com.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
