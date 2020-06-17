The Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum is opening its doors to visitors once again. To allow for additional cleaning and sanitizing required, the historic house will be open only Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through the end of the month. Guided tours lasting about 45 to 60 minutes will take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3.
Self-guided tours are not available, and visitors will only be admitted at tour times. Guests are asked to reserve the 11 a.m. time for members of vulnerable populations. Museum tours are free.
Visitors to the museum this month will be required to wear masks or other facial coverings and allow a touchless temperature check. Those with a fever, COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus should not visit. There will be a maximum of nine guests allowed at a time.
When the City's "Healthier at Home" reopening plan moves to Phase 3, scheduled for June 28, the museum will resume its normal operating hours and allow self-guided tours. The museum's interactive room will remain closed, and all in-person events at the museum have been canceled through July 31. The Moore-Lindsay's full reopening plan can be found at normanmuseum.org/reopen.
The Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum is operated by the Cleveland County Historical Society and is open to the public free of charge.
They can be found online at normanmuseum.org and facebook.com/moorelindsayhouse.
