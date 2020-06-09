The Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum, 508 N. Peters Ave., is now open to visitors by appointment until Friday.
Appointments for guided tours of about 45 to 60 minutes can be made by individuals or groups of up to nine people from the same household. To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, visitors must wear masks and allow a touchless temperature check.
To make an appointment, call the museum at 321-0156 or email mlhhmuseum@gmail.com.
Beginning Friday, appointments won't be required, and the museum will be open for guided tours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Tours begin at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with the 11 a.m. tour reserved for members of vulnerable populations. At this point, it will no longer be necessary that visitors be members of the same household, but masks and temperature checks will still be required. Self-guided tours will not be allowed.
If Norman continues to see a downward trend of COVID-19 cases, normal operating hours will resume June 28.
