A Moore resident charged with three counts of assault and battery struck a woman with his fist, put her in a headlock and hit the victim in the mouth with a concrete landscaping block, Cleveland County prosecutors allege.
Leonard William Hill IV was charged with the felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery. The charges were filed Wednesday.
The victim told Moore police Hill hit her in the mouth twice with his fist before placing her in the headlock, which made it difficult to breathe, according to a police affidavit. Officers reported the victim had visible injuries to her mouth.
A second victim reported to police that Hill hit her in the face with his hand and a third female victim said Hill struck her in the stomach with his hand. The third victim, who is about eight weeks pregnant, told police the defendant knew of her pregnancy when the alleged attack occurred, the affidavit shows.
Hill was not at the scene when police arrived. An arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the affidavit.
Tim Farley
405-366-3539
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.