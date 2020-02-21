A Moore man who told a woman he was going to beat and shoot her and leave her for dead was charged Friday in Cleveland County District Court with shooting with intent to kill.
Preston Ray Barnard, 26, also was charged with possession of a firearm after the former conviction of a felony.
Barnard went to the victim's home on Jan. 24 and claimed he had property belonging to the woman's husband at his residence. The name of the female victim was not disclosed in the affidavit prepared by Oklahoma City police Detective Patrick Morgan.
The woman gave Barnard a ride to what she believed was his residence. According to the affidavit, Barnard told the woman to pull over at SE 156th and Sunnylane Road. When the victim stopped the vehicle Barnard began to beat her. During the assault, the defendant told the victim he was going to leave her for dead, the affidavit shows.
During the beating, the victim was able to open the driver's door. At some point, Barnard fell out of the vehicle. The victim told police she felt a gun pressed against her head, prompting her to push the gun away as she tried to flee the scene, police reported.
One gunshot was fired from the 9mm handgun, but the bullet missed the victim, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The affidavit shows both eyes and her right cheek were bruised and swollen.
The defendant sent the victim a Facebook friend request the night of the incident, allowing police to compare Barnard's online photo with booking photographs from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.
Barnard has prior criminal convictions for larceny of an automobile, pattern of criminal offenses, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, false declaration of ownership in a pawn shop, second-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
