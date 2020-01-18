Moore progresses on new shelter

MOORE -- The city is in the early stages of building a new animal shelter facility.
The Moore City Council amended its contract with Barrett L. Williamson Architects for the design of a new animal shelter during its Jan. 6 meeting. The contract was drawn up in early 2018, but the new shelter was put on hold as the city focused on the 2018 infrastructure bonds and the 2019 sales tax measure for water-related projects.
Shelter design is currently in progress, and City Manager Brooks Mitchell said he's hopeful that construction will start in 2021. The estimated cost of the shelter is between $5 million and $6 million dollars, but the exact cost won't be known until later in the development.
The desire to build a new animal shelter began shortly after the 2013 F-5 tornado, which took the lives of 24 people. It also damaged the shelter building and killed some of the animals.
Melissa Hunt, Ward 2 city council member, said the city received donations from residents which led to discussions among city officials about the need for a bigger shelter. These donations are being used to help the designing process for the new shelter.
"There's been talks about building a new shelter since the tornado, and we knew this was something that our residents wanted," Hunt said. "During our last budget cycle, I told our city council members that it was time to seriously look at building a new shelter."
While shelter officials have worked hard to meet the needs of the community, the facility has lacked the proper space and resources for several important services, Hunt said. The current facility is just 3,200 square feet, which limits the amount of animals it can house and the services it can offer to the community. Part of this is due to the city's population increase over the past 20 years. Moore's population was 62,103 in 2018, up from 41,138 in 2000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Mitchell said the new shelter will be 15,000 square feet.
"The shelter facility we have was built 20 years ago, and it was good enough when it was built," Mitchell said. "But with the growth we've had in the city since then, our current facility can't keep up with the demand. This new facility should not only help our residents but our shelter employees, as well."
John Fryrear, shelter manager, said the new facility would house more animals, increase the amount of animals that are adopted and allow staff to provide more services to the community, such as educational programs on spay and neutering and extended open hours to the public.
"This place is so outdated, but we've just been making due with what we have," Fryrear said. "We've been talking to the city about it for awhile, and when Mr. Mitchell came into office (in 2016), this was first on his list. He asked us what we needed. Our heads are lifted knowing a new shelter is coming soon."
Mitchell said he's proud of city officials for starting the process of building a new shelter.
"There's been a desire in the community for a new shelter for a long time, and we try our best to be responsive to our citizens. We think this will be a huge benefit to the city of Moore."
Jesse Crittenden366-3540Follow me @jcritt31jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
