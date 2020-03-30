NORMAN — Moore Public Schools will offer free "grab and go" meals every day to students through the end of the school closure, according to a press release from the school district.
While the meals were originally offered starting March 23 through April 6, the district extended the service after the State Board of Education announced the closing of all schools through the end of the year during a board meeting last week. The meals will be available to all MPS students every day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 16 school locations.
Students and their families are free to come to one of the school locations every day to pick up a meal, but the district also is offering the option for students to pick up a week's worth of meals in one trip. This is to encourage social distancing and to give flexibility to students and their families, MPS communications director Dawn Jones said.
Jones said the district handed out more than 32,000 meals last week and will continue to provide meals throughout the closure. The statewide school closures will not impact the summer food fest program, which provides free meals for MPS students for several weeks during the summer.
"We know this is a difficult time for students and their families in our district and across the state," Jones said. "We are looking for any way we can make things easier on our students during these unprecedented circumstances."
Jones also said district officials are currently working on developing a plan for distance learning, and it will be announced later this week for all grade levels. Distance learning -- required by the state as a COVID-19 precaution -- will begin April 6 and allow teachers and students to continue some coursework virtually until the end of the school year in May.
While access to all MPS buildings and facilities is prohibited until further notice, Jones said district officials are working on a plan that will allow staff access to their building for preparation of distance learning implementation while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
"MPS administration will continue to provide our teachers with necessary tools so they can teach and support their students," MPS Superintendent Robert Romines said. "Our teachers and staff are anxiously waiting to serve their students and to connect with them virtually.
"We all understand that our parents and families will serve an especially vital role as their students complete the last few weeks of school at home. We will be available for them and they can depend on us for guidance and support. Together, we will help our students finish this year successfully."
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent statewide school closures have impacted most MPS organizations extra-curricular activities, including the Moore High Schools girls and Southmoore High School boys basketball teams, which were slated to compete in the OSSAA 6A State Tournament earlier this month. The district has created guidelines and resources for enrichment activities and physical education activities through their website for students of all ages to utilize while they are at home, Jones said.
The school has discussed using virtual and online resources, if necessary, to preserve scheduled events such as graduation and prom, but the district is currently monitoring the latest updates regarding COVID-19 before making final decisions regarding potential changes or cancellations, Romines said.
"Our students have persevered to accomplish goals, obtain recognitions and celebrate epic milestones," Romines said. "We want to celebrate our students, and we will continue seeking solutions for these important events, especially our commencement ceremonies. We have time to make some of these decisions and will evaluate CDC recommendations [closer to scheduled dates]."
As MPS officials, staff and families continue working to provide plans and resources for students, Romines said it's important for everyone to work together during these difficult times for schools across the state.
"We, our MPS community, are saddened over the decision to close schools for the remainder of the year, but we understand that it is necessary to protect and save lives," Romines said. "We are no strangers to stressful times, and we are no strangers to pushing through and becoming stronger and more united in the process. We will do what we always do -- unite to safeguard our students and staff while supporting them toward successful outcomes."
For information regarding meals, distance learning plans and other MPS announcements, visit mooreschools.com.
Jesse Crittenden366-3540Follow me @jcritt31jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
