As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, local blood organizations are urging residents continue giving blood.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting five micro blood drives in Moore in the month of April to combat the closure of hundreds of blood drives across the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are more than 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 322 confirmed cases in Oklahoma as of Friday, according to John Hopkins coronavirus research center.
Heather Browne, marketing and blood institute for OBI, said hundreds of blood drives across the state have been canceled in an attempt to promote social distancing, creating an urgent need for consistent blood donations. However, the need for blood donations has increased as health officials continue to treat COVID-19 cases and patients with other medical conditions.
“Blood is a perishable product and we need constant donations not only to meet our community needs, but in case of local and national emergencies,” M.D., president and CEO of OBI John Armitage said in a press release,. “We urge healthy adults to donate blood so that the crucial supply can be maintained for our local patients who depend on blood products during treatment for cancer, traumatic injuries and other life-threatening conditions.”
Due to concerns of COVID-19 and in an effort to promote social distancing, OBI is instituting new measures for its upcoming blood drives in an attempt to keep donors safe. OBI has instituted additional sanitary measures, and donor center and mobile blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing. All staff and donors will also have their temperatures taken before entering the facility or starting work to ensure only healthy individuals are present.
There are no cases of COVID-19 transferring through blood donations, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
“In order to ensure that blood is available to those who need it most, it is important for healthy individuals who are able to donate to take the time to do so,” The FDA said in a press release.
Browne said the upcoming blood drives will accept walk-ins, but OBI is strongly encouraging residents interested in donating blood to make an appointment to ensure as few people in their facilities as possible.
“We're doing everything we possibly can to keep people safe and to keep donors far away from each other,” Browne said. “We know people are understandably nervous about leaving their house, but we have a strong need for consistent blood donations.”
The OBI is hosting three blood drives at the Moore Community Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 2, April 9 and April 16. Residents interested in donating should make an appointment by visiting www.obi.org or by calling 1-877-340-8777.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.