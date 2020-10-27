The cold forecast spooked the movies planned on The Depot lawn for Halloween weekend, and they have been canceled. But Depot programming continues with Depot TV on The Norman Depot Facebook page at 5 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday with music and more streaming live.
Depot TV is a program through which live music, painting, poetry readings and other performing arts are streamed in an effort to keep bringing art to the community safely. Upcoming episodes are listed below:
• On Wednesday, Depot TV will feature a re-broadcast of a previous Kat Lock episode. Lock is a Norman-based singer/songwriter who got her start in musical theater, then channeled that passion into something different when she started her first band, St. Basic, in 2016.
• At 5 p.m. Thursday, Depot TV will spotlight the Norman Galaxy of Writers, a writing interest group in Norman founded in March 1969 and affiliated with the Oklahoma Writers Federation Inc. A reading of members' original works will premiere on Depot TV.
• On Nov. 4, the music of Nuclear Okra, an Oklahoma-based flute and guitar duo featuring University of Oklahoma faculty members Larry Hammett and Miranda Arana, will play on Depot TV. They draw on extensive experience and their mastery of a wide variety of musical styles (renaissance, jazz, flamenco, Latin, Balkan, classical, folk).
• On Nov. 5, Nicole Poole, a multidisciplinary performing artist, award-winning narrator and curator based in Oklahoma City, will be featured. She is a core member of the Walter Thompson Orchestra and a founding member of Kollecti'F, an international poetic cabaret launched in Geneva, Switzerland, in February. She has narrated more than 200 audiobooks.
For more information, visit normandepot.org and scroll down for upcoming events.
Depot programming is made possible in part by grants from the Oklahoma Arts Council, Norman Arts Council, Kirkpatrick Foundation, Norman Parks and Recreation, and by Corporate and Individual Donors that include: 2 Green Chicks, Armstrong Bank, Tom McAuliffe & Don Cies Real Estate, Skye Diers & Gingerbread Nursery School, Norman Smile Center, Peggy Doviak & D.M. Wealth Management , Montford Inn, Barbara Neas & David Miller, Bill & Jami Boettcher, Bob Schlegel, Bruce & Trisha Bunce, EB Dancer, Keri & Hugh Young.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.