Starting the week of Sept. 7, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Per OU policy and the City of Norman mandate, all visitors ages 3 and older must wear a mask to enter the museum. Museum staff will wear masks to ensure all visitors have a safe museum experience. Under OU's mask policy, masks must be surgical style, covering the nose and chin. Bandanas, scarves, gaiters and masks with vents are not allowed.
Visitors must make an advance reservation using the online ticketing system or by calling the Visitor Services department at 325-7977.
The first time slot from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays is still reserved for visitors considered to be a part of a vulnerable population.
Guests receiving free admission as museum members, active military, veterans or OU students must make an advance reservation online or by calling the Visitor Services department and present a valid ID upon arrival. Complimentary guest passes may be used by calling the Visitor Services department to make a reservation.
For more information, visit samnoblemuseum.ou.edu.
