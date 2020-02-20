New senior center site on table

Senior citizens may not have to wait much longer for their wellness center to be built if an ad hoc committee has its way.
The Norman Forward Senior Wellness Center ad hoc committee voted unanimously to recommend the city council move the planned center from Reaves Park to Norman Regional's planned health complex development on Porter Avenue.
The hospital system's Inspire Health plan will move all hospital operations to its HealthPlex in northwest Norman. Plans call for turning the Porter Avenue location into a health village that will include a variety of services including a community health clinic, an urgent care/medical center and behavioral health services. A senior center has also been floated as part of the health village.
The Inspire Health plan is expected to cost $285 million and be complete by 2023. Services are expected to be available by 2024.
John Slattery, senior architect with FSB Architects and Engineers presented a conceptual design of the senior center. The firm was hired by the city. The conceptual rendering shows a long list of amenities based on a community survey.
The site would include an indoor pool, event space, two kitchens for cooking education and catering, fitness and game rooms, a senior wellness area, a classroom, and two arts and crafts areas.
Representatives from Norman Regional unveiled their plans for the Porter campus with their vision of a senior wellness center included. Construction of the center would not be delayed by other planned development at the Porter Campus, said Tom Sherman, vice chair of the Norman Regional Hospital Authority board.
"It becomes the first piece of the Porter Health Village going forward," Sherman said. "It would be a start to that and everything could build up around that."
The senior center has been at the bottom of a list of Norman Forward projects and never had dedicated funding. Those planned developments are to be paid for from the proceeds of the voter-approved sales tax passed in 2015.
As other projects have risen to the top list of priorities the senior center faces a shortfall for its budget. A conceptual design estimates $12.3 million for the center, but the city has only $7.6 million set aside.
Money may not be a problem if Norman Regional is allowed to subsidize it.
"We've committed ourselves to subsidizing a wellness center if they decide to put it there," Sherman said, of the Porter location. "We know there's a finite amount of money that Norman Forward will have available to start with, but the hospital is willing to put more money into that to get to where you want it to be. There's not a commitment to exact dollars, but they have a commitment to get the wellness center built the way you [the committee] want to have it built."
In the past, Norman Regional expressed interest in purchasing land the city owns. The value of the land is $5 million, City Manager Darrel Pyle said during a city council study session last month. The sale would come with a contingency that the city agree to build a senior wellness center. However, during budget a review city council session Tuesday night, Pyle had no progress to report on negotiations for a sale when council members inquired of the potential deal.
"That's over and above the negotiations for ... there's some pieces of land that the city owns that we're talking about buying and actually putting it in and the hospital putting [the senior center] in," Sherman said. "We're talking over and above that specifically for the wellness center."
Sherman promised the hospital wants a first-class facility and "will do what they have to do to get you there."
The Porter campus health complex is a sure bet, Sherman assured the committee, stating that the hospital has pledged $10 million to the development and certain projects such as an education center and urgent care "are going to be there."
An added perk to the relocation is that the senior center would not be built in phases, as other Norman Forward projects will be, he said. Projections for sales tax revenue have not met original expectations as construction and engineering costs rise annually.
Committee Co-Chair Gale Hobson was somewhat skeptical of the potential partnership.
"I hate to say it, but it almost sounds too good -- would the hospital put that in writing?" she asked Sherman.
"Once there's a commitment made and the hospital gets serious about [it], let's look at the full numbers of where we are, what it's going to take," he answered.
There would be no budget change for the senior center if it is moved to the Porter campus, City Parks and Recreation Director Jud Foster said.
The committee entertained the prospect of bonds to complete the project. Foster said the committee could recommend a bond as other committees are considering the same possibility. The bond would complete all remaining Norman Forward projects, Foster said.
The possibility was met with skepticism from Norman resident Mary Francis.
"We've also seen bonds that the money didn't quite go the way we thought it would," she said. "The senior center got left out. I'm just saying that bond issues need to have a very specific, some specifics spelled out before voters are going to be willing to vote for them."
Paul Arcaroli, concerned citizen, was skeptical that the development around the health complex is guaranteed to turn out as expected.
"It's a huge complex," Arcaroli said. "You could end up with anything. You could end up with a Walmart across the street. It's a city project. This thing (Porter campus) is another profit center for the hospital. It absolutely is."
Mindy Ragan Wood
