OKLAHOMA CITY — Almost every lane at Holiday Lanes Bowling Center was full Friday.
The building bustled with hot concessions, team T-shirts and triumphant athletes of all ages knocking down rows of white pins and hoping for gold.
It was a big day for the athletes of the Oklahoma Special Olympics, who were competing for a spot in upcoming state competitions. Nearly 2,800 Special Olympics athletes registered for this year’s Oklahoma Winter Games, which include swimming, bowling, volleyball and basketball competitions.
The athletes, along with their coaches and families, were spread throughout the metro area over the Jan. 9-11 games, competing at facilities from Norman to OKC. This week's events are regional competitions; the state event will be held this May in Stillwater.
But for many athletes, Friday was all about bowling. Families gathered to watch their athletes compete at multiple OKC-area alleys, including south Oklahoma City’s Holiday Lanes. It was there that one Norman team convened to take on the event that its members train for all year.
The Norman Marvels were spread throughout the bowling alley, practicing the skill they train for every Thursday at Sooner Bowl. Eva Smith, the team coach, walked from lane to lane, cheering on her athletes.
Smith started the Marvels to provide a Special Olympics team for her own son, Parker, and other students at Norman North who couldn’t compete on the school’s already-full Special Olympics team. When Parker, now 23, graduated from Norman North, she started the team up again, hoping to provide a space for other post-graduation athletes too.
“A lot of times our kids with special needs, when they leave high school, it’s hard for them to keep those connections because it takes parent involvement to make an arrangement to go to a movie,” Smith said. “…This gives them those friendships beyond high school as well, which is really important.”
The team is for all ages — the Marvels' youngest member is 18, while the oldest member will turn 50 this year.
Paul Woody, now 23, joined the Marvels as a freshman at Norman North. Woody said he enjoys being involved with Special Olympics “for the fun” of the competitions, and said he’s made friendships through the team. He hoped to take home a gold medal Friday.
“He loves it, and he’s thrived in it, and we have this great support group of people that are involved, the other mothers and families,” said Kelly Woody, Paul’s mother. “...We’re very close with them, and [Paul] loves it.”
For Paul and other Special Olympics athletes, the program’s sports offer a space to compete and exercise, but also provide a consistent friend group. Many of the athletes started with Special Olympics in high school, so Norman Marvels offered them a way to stay involved and active post-graduation.
“We have numerous, numerous friends, and meet new friends,” said Kim Haddad, whose daughter Brooke competes in multiple Special Olympics events.
“I just like to bowl for fun,” said Brooke Haddad, who said she’s made some of her best friends through her Special Olympics teams. Brooke, now 29, has competed in Special Olympics since grade school, and took multiple medals at Thursday’s swimming competitions.
The Marvels meet every Thursday at Sooner Bowl for practice year-round, so the team will keep honing their bowling skills and building friendships long after the winter games end. No matter their scores Friday, team members said they were excited to compete just for the fun of it.
“It’s like an extra Christmas for him — he absolutely loves it,” said Shelly Sumter, whose son Drew bowls with the Marvels. “...It’s a highlight for us, it really is. Just seeing the look on his face — he can get straight gutter balls and it makes him happy.”
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
