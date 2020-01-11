Noble nonprofit looks to help wildlife

For more than 25 years, a local non-profit organization in Noble has given residents an opportunity to help Oklahoma wild life.
WildCare was founded in 1994 by Rondi Large as a wildlife rehabilitation facility, and the organization has grown into the oldest and largest such facility in the state. Wildcare's mission is to provide people a place to bring Oklahoma wildlife that is injured, sick or orphaned where they can be rehabilitated and released back into the wild. Organizers say the organization has served more than 100,000 wild animals in its 25 years.
Large said she has always had a heart for wildlife but never dreamed that WildCare would grow to be one of the largest wildlife facilities in the country.
“I just wanted to help animals,” Large said. “I took in a couple of animals, then took in a few more and a few more, and here we are almost 30 years later and we've taken care of more than 100,000 animals. I've always been animal driven and they've always pulled at my heart strings. We as humans have such a negative impact on wildlife and I just thought someone needed to be a voice for our wildlife.”
WildCare takes care of nearly 7000 animals per year, and they care for a wide variety of wildlife, including opossums, squirrels, rabbits and porcupines. They provide care for animals that are brought to them by the public and care for animals at the Oklahoma City animal shelter. A lot of the animals they care for have been involved in a car crash, orphaned by humans or severe weather, or suffering from a significant illness.
Inger Giuffrida, assistant director of WildCare, said the organization functions to serve both the public and the wildlife of Oklahoma.
“Like so many nonprofit organizations, we are filling this need due to unfortunate circumstances,” Giuffrida said. “Ideally we wouldn't have to be there, but given the reality of our world, we do what we can to help. But because we exist, people have a way to help wildlife, and most people love animals and wildlife. There's actually something a person can do if they find an animal in distress.”
The organization runs primarily on volunteers who handle many jobs, such as releasing animals, accepting animals from the public and taking care of the animals. To help find more volunteers, WildCare is hosting a volunteer training session from 9 a.m. to noon today. The group will be hosting two more training sessions from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 22 and March 8 at their location on 7601 84th St in Noble.
The training sessions also provide a way to educate people on how they should handle encounters with wildlife, which Giuffrida said is an important part of their organization.
“Part of what we do is public education so we can get the word out there about what to do if they find animals in distress. For example, some people will find a rabbits nest thinking the babies have been orphaned. But mother rabbits go to find food during the day and they're usually not too far away. So we want to help people to know what to do if they find an animal that may be in need.”
Micah Holmes, information supervisor of Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, agreed public education is important in understanding wildlife, and said organizations like WildCare are helpful in accomplishing that goal.
“One of the great things about living in Oklahoma is living so close to wildlife,” Holmes said. “It's important that we have different organizations that support wildlife, are wildlife friendly and offer tools and services to help wildlife. All of these organizations play a role in helping and supporting wildlife in our state.”
Giuffrida said the organization is committed to helping every animal in need that is brought to them.
“In the grand scheme of things, the life of a possum may not matter much, but we really believe that every animal is important and they keep everything in the natural world in balance.”
As WildCare has continued to grow and develop, Large said she is overwhelmed by the support of local communities.
“It's been very satisfying to see so many people care about their wildlife and want to take care of it. We wouldn't still be here if it wasn't for individuals that have stopped their life for a minute to take care of the one animal they found. It's been very heartwarming to see so many people in this state that care, and we're happy to be apart of that.”
For more information on WildCare or to learn more about the upcoming volunteer training sessions, visit wildcareoklahoma.org or call 872-9338.
Jesse Crittenden
405-366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.