Noble offers fiber internet through partnership with OEC

NOBLE — The city is hoping its new high-speed fiber internet capabilities, made possible through a partnership with OEC Fiber, will create a more attractive community for residents and businesses.
Through Oklahoma Electrical Cooperative subsidiary OEC Fiber, Noble is now equipped with fiber internet services available anywhere within the city.
Noble and OEC officially unveiled the service and recognized their partnership at a reception Thursday that was attended by U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, state Sen. Mary Boren and a representative from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office.
OEC Fiber has begun providing fiber services over the last year, and Noble is one of the first cities in the state to be completely covered by the organization’s fiber capabilities. Fiber internet, a growing option across the country, tends to offer faster speeds than traditional broadband services like cable.
Prior to the partnership with OEC, Noble, like many parts of the state, struggled with reliable high-speed internet connection, said city manager Bob Wade. The city wanted to be able to offer high-speed internet to attract more residents and businesses to the community and stimulate economic growth, Wade said.
“We are so close to Norman — and our land is affordable — that our first step is going to be residential growth,” Wade said. “People don’t even want to live in new housing additions if they don’t have good internet hookups, so it was becoming an obstacle, and we began to try everything to figure it out.”
While some cities offer high speed internet as a utility, Wade said that option was too expensive in Noble, where the city also turned down options from Cox. But when OEC approached Noble with the chance to equip the entire city with fiber capability, the city found the opportunity it needed, Wade said.
OEC’s expansion of its fiber services is also feeding into Stitt’s vision of making Oklahoma a “top 10 state,” Oklahoma secretary of digital transformation and administration David Ostrowe said Thursday. Ostrowe cited a 2018 statistic that placed Oklahoma at 47th in the nation for internet connectivity, noting that one of Stitt’s goals is increasing broadband access throughout the state.
Patrick Grace, CEO of OEC, said the company has seen the need for internet service across rural parts of the state, and was excited to be able to provide fiber in Noble.
“Rural areas, they need broadband...whether it’s telemedicine or….parents driving kids to McDonald’s to do their homework because they can’t get a wifi signal at their house that’s adequate — I hate to say we’re changing lives, but...we sure are hearing those stories,” Grace said.
Cole, whose congressional district includes Noble, said Thursday that the issue of rural internet access has united all parts of the political spectrum, and that he expects that the House of Representatives will address the issue in an infrastructure bill this year.
“It’s one of those issues I don’t find Democrats or Republicans, conservatives or liberals, disagreeing on,” Cole said. “We all know you have to have this capability if you’re going to educate kids, if you’re going to be able to conduct commerce, if you’re going to provide opportunities to sell products and buy products.”
In Noble, the increased high-speed internet access has already been felt, said Wade. The city manager said the city knows that the connection will be critical even for businesses and industry that have yet to move to Noble.
“Even at city hall, we had slow, deteriorating internet — we had people send us some documents and it would take us all night to download it,” Wade said. “Now we have access to one (gigabit) — we’re not even using all of it and it’s making a big difference.”
