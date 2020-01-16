Noble police molestation investigation attacked by defense attorney

Defense attorneys for a man accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl attacked the credibility of the Noble Police Department's investigation as the sex crimes trial reached its second day on Wednesday.
The defendant, Christopher Leo Louive, 33, is charged with committing lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, forcible sodomy and performing lewd acts in presence of a minor. Louive was the live-in boyfriend of the girl’s mother.
The trial, which is presided over by Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman, is expected to end Thursday with the case going to the six-man, six-woman jury.
Defense co-counsel Kevin Findlay used an aggressive line of questioning with Noble Detective Matt Stephens who acknowledged he did not collect reports prepared by fellow officers or their bodycam videos in connection with case interviews.
Stephens also admitted during his Wednesday morning testimony that the bodycam video of Officer Kevin Muirfield was inadvertently deleted. Muirfield was the original officer who talked to the victim and her mother on Oct. 13, 2017, the date of the initial sex abuse report.
Findlay quizzed Stephens about several aspects of the case including a medical examination of the victim. Stephens admitted under cross-examination that he did not know the findings of the medical exam and was unaware if abuse was discovered during the medical proceeding.
Later, Findlay asked Stephens if he was aware of the location or date of the first charge against Louive. The detective replied he did not have that information. The defense attorney continued to ask Stephens about the locations and dates of the other alleged crimes with Stephens giving the same answer.
After asking about four of the 12 counts filed against Louive and receiving identical answers from the detective, Findlay said, "I'm going to guess you don't know when or where." Findlay also suggested Stephens took no action to find the information.
Stephens acknowledged he did not take photographs of the three houses where the alleged molestations occurred over a two-year period ranging from November 2015 to October 2017. The detective also admitted he did not seize bedding or other evidence that might have been used as DNA evidence, and did not ask for search warrants so the houses could be searched.
When questioned by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Austin, the detective was able to explain that he did not have the required probable cause information to request search warrants that would have allowed police to seize bedding and other evidence from the houses.
Since many of the alleged molestations occurred over a two-year period, much of the physical evidence would have been tainted, the detective said.
"Did you continue to investigate this case up until last week?" Austin asked Stephens.
"Yes," he replied.
In later testimony, Mary Abbott House forensic interviewer Christy Cornett told jurors she does not believe the victim had any reason to fabricate the allegations against Louive. Cornett said the girl, who is now 11, was consistent with the information and did not contradict herself during the Oct. 16, 2017, forensic interview.
Cornett also told jurors that the victim was on par with other 8-year-olds in terms of knowing dates, times and places.
Jurors watched videotapes Wednesday of the two forensic interviews as the girl told Cornett about being sexually molested by Louive and being forced to perform oral sodomy and watch pornographic videos with the defendant.
The videotaped interview showed the victim saying, "My private was hurting," "He was top of me and I couldn't breathe," and "He would lay his private on mine and I didn't want that." The victim testified Tuesday and gave the same information to the jury.
Meanwhile, co-defense counsel Troy Cowin tried to discredit the Mary Abbott House by suggesting forensic interviewers have a "pre-conceived notion" about the case before they talk to the child victims. He also implied that forensic interviewers are pro-law enforcement because law enforcement officials and representatives from the Department of Human Services are the only people allowed to watch the interviews from a closed-circuit TV.
Cornett countered it's not her job to investigate, but to facilitate the interview and allow the child to tell his or her story. That information is then turned over to investigators, she said.
The Mary Abbott Children's House is a safe place for children to tell their stories regarding sexual and physical abuse and neglect, as well as children who are a witness to crime and in drug endangered situations. The Abbott House, which serves Cleveland, McClain and Garvin counties, is one of about 750 independent Children's Advocacy Centers across the country accredited by the National Children's Alliance.
