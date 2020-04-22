Nonprofit helping residents feed pets during pandemic

A local nonprofit is reaching out to residents in need who are struggling to provide food and supplies for their pets during stay-at-home orders put in place due to COVID-19.
St. Francis Animal Resource Center supplied more than 400 pounds of food to dog and cat owners, as well as 15 dog beds, Sunday outside Annie's Ruffhouse in Norman.
St. Francis executive director, Dr. Amy Tyler, DVM, said due to COVID-19, recipients stayed inside their vehicles while volunteers wearing donated masks and gloves placed items inside trunks.
Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma City and Oklahoma Humane donated food, Oklahoma Humane donated dog beds, Wags and Whiskers provided cloth masks, and Alameda Animal Hospital provided gloves for volunteers.
Tyler said turnout was decent, and no proof of income was necessary to receive pet supplies, due to the increase of jobs lost during the economic shutdown and unexpected expenses. However, they ended the food drive with more supplies than recipients, so Tyler said she is thinking creatively about how to reach more people in need, especially those who may not have phones or use social media.
Tyler said the minimum of four volunteers helped with Sunday's event, and the nonprofit plans to host similar events in the future, likely lasting about an hour. Currently, she is planning another pet food giveaway to be in a few weeks, but the date and location have not been finalized. Additionally, Purina has offered to make donations for another pantry event.
Tyler said another option she is considering is picking out a location near Section 8 housing and safely distributing pet food to residents who live around there.
The local nonprofit St. Francis Animal Resource Center provides monthly food deliveries, pet supplies and vaccination clinics for low-income families in need.
Tyler said since January, the center has received 150 phone calls from new clients, and the nonprofit provided at least 750 pounds of food to residents last week alone, including about 350 pounds from monthly deliveries.
She said the nonprofit was recognized by the state in December 2018 and received tax-exempt status in February 2019. Tyler, formerly a veterinarian at Norman Animal Welfare for two years, co-founded the nonprofit with registered veterinarian technician Jessica Beam after she left Animal Welfare.
She said while working at Animal Welfare, she started investigating why owners surrendered animals and wondered if a community service would help decrease that number. After collecting data, she found that the second most common reason for owner-surrenders was lack of finances to pay for food and vaccinations. So, she created St. Francis to help those residents.
Before Sunday's event, Tyler said she contacted Annie's Ruffhouse and asked if they could use their parking lot, to which the staff agreed.
The pet food pantry drive events are being hosted alongside the nonprofit's standard services, Tyler said. However, monthly deliveries and vaccinations generally require proof of income.
She said volunteer staff has increased to 30 so far, with jobs ranging from helping at vaccination clinics to making porch deliveries and answering the phone, which is done online.
Tyler said families helped through the nonprofit need to have pets spayed or neutered, or arranging that, and volunteers drop off pet food outside residents' homes and notify them after they have made deliveries.
“It's really caught on in the last four months or so,” Tyler said, adding that they are up to 18 monthly deliveries and make deliveries to 28 Norman clients who receive Oklahoma City pet pantry supplies.
The nonprofit's first free pet vaccination clinic was hosted in July 9 at Food and Shelter in Norman.
During the last clinic, hosted on the first Sunday in March, the nonprofit helped 25 people by vaccinating 35 pets. Another clinic is still scheduled for the first Sunday in May at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, but Tyler said she assuming it will be canceled due to COVID-19.
She said she is considering partnering with Oklahoma Humane to offer a mobile vaccination clinic that would offer less contact to residents. Another clinic at the fairgrounds is set around the first Sunday in July.
Tyler said the services the nonprofit has been offering have received good feedback, but she wants to fine-tune how they are offered to benefit the most residents.
Since St. Francis was founded, she said she has seen people who will feed their pets before themselves.
“I don't think it takes long on the internet to see how much people have leaned on the companionship of pets during this time of isolation,” she said. “It's really given me insight how important it was for this organization to start.”
Tyler said donations from other nonprofits are instrumental in keeping the organization running. Residents also can donate money or items — including empty 38-pound square kitty litter containers that can be cleaned and reused to hold 20 pounds of dog food — via a variety of methods.
Monetary donations can be made at paypal.me/stfrancisarc or mailed to P.O. Box 1583, Norman, OK 73069; gift cards also are accepted.
Item donations can be dropped off at four Norman locations: Norman Animal Welfare, 3428 Jenkins Ave., 292-9736; Village Veterinary Care, 3750 W. Robinson St., Suite 160, 310-2345; Annie's Ruff House, 1043 N. University Blvd., 310-3084; and Annie's Indoor Dog Park, 1900 Industrial Blvd., Suite 110, 310-3084. Tyler said donations also can be picked up outside residents' homes, or residents can make arrangements via info@stfrancisarc.org. The group also has a wish list on amazon.com.
For more information, visit stfrancisarc.org or visit their Facebook page.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
