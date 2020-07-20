As part of a continued effort to limit exposures and transmission of COVID-19, all Norman Animal Welfare services will be altered, starting now.
All animal adoptions will be by appointment only. Animals available for adoption can be viewed at bit.ly/30gUhuX. To schedule an appointment, call 292-9736.
Residents are encouraged to utilize the following processes for stray or found animals:
• Residents who identify a stray animal that remains at large or appears dangerous can report the location of the animal by calling 321-1444. A Norman Animal Welfare officer will respond to the area.
• Residents can report a found animal online at bit.ly/32oHmJY.
Residents who need to surrender an animal(s) are asked to call 292-9736. Norman Animal Welfare staff will assess the request on a case-by-case basis, depending on space available at the facility.
In-person pet licensing services at the Norman Animal Welfare facility are available by appointment only. Residents are encouraged to purchase and renew pet licenses online at petdata.com.
Norman Animal Welfare will continue to accept volunteer and community service workers.
In addition, the following services will also be offered by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 292-9736. All regular service fees remain in place: lending live traps, owner-requested euthanasia services, reclaim of impounded animal(s).
For more information, visit bit.ly/normanaw. Additional resources and information concerning COVID-19 is available at coronavirus.normanok.gov.
