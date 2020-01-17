The Norman PTA Council is hoping to make Norman North the happiest place in town this Saturday.
From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, the council will host the annual Norman Chocolate Festival at Norman North High School. This year’s times have changed from last year, but otherwise, attendees can expect the same wide selection of chocolate classics and oddities that the festival has offered for 38 years, said co-chair Annette Price.
“The chocolate endorphins just swirl in the air,” Price said. “I can’t think of a better place to be.”
Price said 19 vendors are set to appear at this year’s festival. Many of their goods are still a mystery.
“A lot of our businesses are so creative — a lot of them are working on what they’re going to bring until the last minute, so it’s even a surprise to us,” Price said.
But for now, Price can say that the Diner will bring its chocolate chili, a previous festival award winner that the Main Street restaurant creates just for the festival. Attendees can also likely expect chocolate fudge mousse cake from Amy Cakes, or chocolate-covered candied bacon from Neighborhood Jam. Other vendors will include Apple Tree Chocolate, Okie Baking Co. (known for its cookies), Rusty’s Custard Factory and the Baked Bear, among others.
While the Chocolate Festival was in the hands of Norman’s Firehouse Arts Center for more than 30 years, the PTA Council took over three years ago, Price said.
With the council organizing the festival, the proceeds will go back into the Norman community and schools, Price said. The money provides grants and scholarships for schools that have funded everything from robotics projects to health and fitness initiatives, Price said.
The festival has drawn about 1,500 people in years past, said Price, who said the day will offer much more than chocolate. Firehouse Arts Center will offer activities and tutorials around sculpting with foil, and multiple local performers will play sets throughout the event.
For the second year, the festival is also offering special opportunities for families and children to enjoy its offerings. The festival has a tiered ticket system: attendees with premier tickets can pay $50 for 15 samples in a noon to 1 p.m. time slot; $30 tickets for 10 samples are available during a 1-3 p.m. time slot; for the last hour of the festival (3-4 p.m.), attendees can pay $25 for 10 samples and receive a free mini-ticket for kids 12 and younger that comes with three samples.
Beyond the bountiful confections and chocolate concoctions that will be available Saturday, Price said the festival offers a chance for human interaction. Families, couples, friends or individuals can come out to find themselves immersed in community, she said.
“It serves the community, and I think that’s a real need in our community. In this day and age, it’s easy to stay home and have all your entertainment needs met,” Price said. “But when people can connect in person, that brings a real joy.”
Tickets for the 2020 Norman Chocolate Festival are available at Norman's Republic Bank & Trust or at www.normanPTAcouncil.org this week, and will be sold at the door Saturday.
