Norman cop promoted to captain

An 18-year Norman police veteran was promoted to captain Friday as dozens of law enforcement officials celebrated with her.
Police Lt. Stacey Clement received her captain's bars during a ceremony at the Norman Police Department. She graduated from the 40th Norman Police Academy in 2002 and earned promotions to master police officer in 2006, was elevated to sergeant in 2012 and to lieutenant in 2014.
"She brings a certain quality that improves every situation," Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster said. "She has a command presence with officers and the public. She's a good person who you know, when you work for her, she wants to see you succeed."
Clement labeled police work a "challenging career field that is ever-changing."
"It calls us to continually question why we operate in a certain manner and whether or not this serves the citizens of Norman in the best way," she said.
With her promotion, Clement will be second shift patrol supervisor and will return to the streets, which is her first love in law enforcement.
"I'll be responding to calls as commander on the scene," she said. "For me, it's a continuation of what I wanted to do at this department, which is to take care of these officers and be in the community making a difference."
Clement also has served on the police department's bike team, as technical investigations coordinator and has supervised detectives who worked the sex and violent offender registry. She also supervised detectives who worked child sex cases at the Mary Abbott House in Norman.
Clement said she believes the department will "benefit from my no-nonsense approach and my ability to lead up even if it is a difficult topic. My supervisors know they can come to me for an opinion or perspective and I will let them know my thoughts offering unique insight I have gained from my experience."
Clement's most recent assignment was with the internal affairs and professional standards division since September 2019. She was assigned as a lieutenant in the criminal investigations section from December 2015 to September 2019.
Tim Farley
366-3539
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.